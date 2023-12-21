CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Soars on Q3 Numbers; Resumes Buybacks  

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) shares are trending nearly 6% higher in the early session today after the automotive retailer delivered a better-than-anticipated bottom line for the third quarter and announced a resumption of its share buyback program.

Revenue declined by 5.5% year-over-year to $6.1 billion, lagging expectations by $190 million. On the other hand, EPS of $0.52 outpaced estimates by $0.10. During the quarter, retail used unit sales declined by 2.9% and comparable store used unit sales dropped by 4.1%. Further, a compression in the net margin percentage led to a 2.3% decrease in CarMax Auto Finance income.

Despite persistent pressures in the used car industry, the company witnessed a 7.7% uptick in wholesale unit sales. Still, average selling prices trended lower across used vehicles and wholesale vehicles during the quarter.

Importantly, CarMax resumed share repurchases after a gap of nearly one year. The company bought back shares worth $41.9 million in Q3 and had $2.41 billion remaining under its outstanding repurchase authorization. It plans to open four stores in the upcoming quarter.

Is KMX a Good Stock to Buy?

Overall, the Street has a Hold consensus rating on CarMax. Following a nearly 18% rise in the company’s share price over the past month, the average KMX price target of $75.89 implies the stock might be hovering at fair valuation levels.

