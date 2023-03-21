tiprankstipranks
Market News

Canadian Solar Shines after Q4 Earnings Beat

Shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) soared by more than 10% in morning trading on Tuesday after the solar technology and renewable energy company reported Q4 earnings of $1.11 per diluted share versus $0.39 in the same period last year and surpassing consensus estimates of $0.7 per share.

Sales increased by 29% year-over-year to $1.97 billion above its guidance in the range of $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion versus analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion.

Looking forward, management now expects Q1 revenues to be between $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion versus consensus estimates of $1.75 billion while gross margin is projected to be between 18% and 20%. For FY23, CSIQ anticipates revenues to range from $8.5 billion to $9.5 billion, falling short of analysts’ estimates of $9.7 billion.

The Q4 earnings surprise aside, Wall Street analysts remain bearish on CSIQ stock with a Moderate Sell rating based on two Holds and two Sells each.

More News & Analysis on CSIQ

Canadian Solar Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
Press ReleasesCanadian Solar Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
4h ago
CSIQ
Canadian Solar transferred at Neutral from Buy at Citi
CSIQ
Canadian Solar downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citi
CSIQ
More CSIQ Latest News >

