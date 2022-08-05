tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Canaccord Genuity Reports Weak Q1 Results

Story Highlights

The global economic downturn has significantly impacted Canada-based Canaccord Genuity’s fiscal first-quarter results.

Financial services firm Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc. (TSE: CF) has reported weak results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2023 (ended June 30). This is the first time in the last two years that the company’s earnings fell short of expectations.

What Does Canaccord Genuity Do?

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canaccord Genuity offers brokerage and wealth management services across the world. It has wealth management offices in the Isle of Man and Australia, the UK, and Jersey and Guernsey. It has capital markets offices in Australia, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, the UK, and North America.

Q1 Results in Detail

Earnings declined 85% year-over-year to 11 cents per share, missing the Street’s estimate of 31 cents per share.

Total revenues fell 37.2% to C$328.8 million. Revenues of the wealth management division decreased 16.8% year-over-year to C$162.2 million, and the segment’s total client assets slipped 4.4% to C$90.7 billion.

Revenues of the Capital Markets division totaled C$164.1 million, down 49.4% year-over-year, primarily due to a reduction in investment banking revenues across the world.

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of C$1 billion, lower than C$1.8 billion in the previous quarter.

The President and CEO of Canaccord Genuity, Dan Daviau, said, “The abrupt deceleration in global markets impacted first fiscal quarter financial performance in all of our capital markets businesses and to a lesser degree, our wealth management businesses. In addition to the more challenging backdrop, our quarterly results were impacted by markdowns of certain inventory positions held in connection with supporting our capital markets clients in Australia and Canada.”

“Looking forward, we expect that economic conditions will continue to tighten before they improve but we continue to be active globally and we feel good about our market position, the outlook for our wealth management businesses and a continuance of strong M&A activity in our capital markets businesses,” Daviau added.

Analysts Like Canaccord Genuity

On TipRanks, Canaccord Genuity has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on three Buys. CF’s average price target of C$13.32 implies 34% upside potential to current levels.

The consensus rating is supported by the Buy rating Stephen Boland of Raymond James (NYSE: RJF) provided on the stock. The analyst has a price target of C$11.50 (15.7% upside potential) on the stock.

Commenting on the company’s valuation, Boland said, “The value of Canaccord’s wealth management assets is worth substantially more than the current market capitalization. Investors are buying the total wealth management assets at a discount with the company’s capital markets revenue for free.”

Is Canaccord Genuity a Good Investment Bet

Even though CF stock has lost almost 35% so far this year, investors should wait and watch before offloading their stake in the company. This is because the stock has doubled in the last three years.

However, the 35% year-to-date decline has been largely due to volatility in the market and has nothing to do with the investment banking firm’s operations.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSE:CF

Press ReleasesCANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UK ADVISORY BUSINESS RESULTS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LLP
1d ago
CF
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UK ADVISORY BUSINESS RESULTS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LLP
CF
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UK ADVISORY BUSINESS RESULTS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LLP
CF
More TSE:CF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSE:CF

Press ReleasesCANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UK ADVISORY BUSINESS RESULTS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LLP
1d ago
CF
Press ReleasesCANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UK ADVISORY BUSINESS RESULTS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LLP
1d ago
CF
Press ReleasesCANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UK ADVISORY BUSINESS RESULTS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LLP
1d ago
CF
More TSE:CF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

FIGS Posts Upbeat Q2 Results; Website Traffic Hinted at It
FIGS
Block Stock Price Dropped 7%. Here’s Why
SQ
AMTD IDEA Stock Tanks 31% as Key Investor Quits
HKD
AMTD
New Rolls Royce boss facing uphill battle after profit miss
Crocs Dropped 11% Despite Q2 Beat
CROX
Cloudflare Soars 21% on Upbeat Q2 Results, Raised Guidance
NET
Fiverr Beats on Earnings, Misses Revenues; Shares Up 8.5%
FVRR
Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 04: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Multiple Insider Trades Spike Investors’ Interest in Information Services Group
III
More Market News >