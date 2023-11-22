Can Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock’s Dream Run Continue Post Q3 Results?

Despite rising interest rates, tightening consumer budgets, and a challenging macroeconomic setup, shares of fashion retailer Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) have had a dream run over the past year with a gain of nearly 291%.

However, ANF shares are under pressure today despite the company posting a better-than-expected performance for the third quarter. In Q3, revenue jumped by 20.4% year-over-year to $1.06 billion. The figure exceeded estimates by nearly $73 million. Additionally, EPS of $1.83 beat expectations by $0.63.

Furthermore, comparable sales rose by 16%, and the operating margin expanded by 1,110 basis points to 13.1%. Driven by this growth, the company also increased its full-year outlook.

For Fiscal Year 2023, ANF expects net sales to increase in the range of 12% to 14%, compared to the prior expectation of a 10% growth. In addition, the operating margin is anticipated to come in at 10% versus the earlier anticipated range of 8% to 9%.

What is the Price Target for ANF Stock?

Despite this performance, the stock remains under pressure today, and analysts see a further potential downside of 5.1% in ANF with a Moderate Buy consensus rating and a $68.71 average price target.

After its impressive price surge, ANF is now trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 18.5 and a price-to-sales multiple of 3.89. This indicates that ANF stock is now trading at a relatively expensive valuation compared to its peers and, amid the current macro environment, could take a breather before resuming its upward trajectory.

