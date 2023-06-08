Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Drops on Mixed Q3 Results, Soft Guidance

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Drops on Mixed Q3 Results, Soft Guidance

Story Highlights

Campbell Soup delivered mixed results for the fiscal third quarter. The company reaffirmed its earnings outlook for Fiscal 2023, which remained below the Street’s expectations.

Shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) dipped about 9% on Wednesday after the processed food company reported mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023. The quarterly performance was affected by lower volumes and higher input costs. Another factor that dismayed investors was the profit guidance for FY23, which fell below their expectations.

Following the results, Goldman Sachs analyst Jason English reiterated a Sell rating on the stock. He believes that the poor performance of the soup business is expected to persist in Fiscal Year 2023. Thus, the analyst expects CFB to “fundamentally lag peers who are still in the middle innings of a margin recovery cycle.”

Q3 Performance Details

Adjusted earnings decreased 3% year-over-year to $0.68 per share in the fiscal third quarter but beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.65 per share. However, sales increased by 5% year-over-year to $2.2 billion and matched the analysts’ expectations.

The topline growth was driven by a 12% jump in average selling price, partly offset by a 7% fall in volume as consumers shifted to more affordable options.

Additionally, CPB said it achieved $880 million in total savings under its multi-year cost savings program in the reported quarter. Importantly, the company expects to achieve savings of $1 billion by the end of Fiscal 2025.

CFB Reiterated 2023 Outlook

The company reaffirmed its Fiscal 2023 sales outlook of 8.5% to 10% year-over-year growth. Furthermore, despite the rise in average selling price, CPB maintained its prior adjusted EPS guidance of $2.95 to $3 per share. This guidance remained below consensus estimates of $3.02 per share, which was disappointing for investors.

Is Campbell’s Soup a Buy or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, Campbell Soup has a Moderate Sell consensus rating. That’s based on eight Holds and three Sells assigned in the past three months. The average Campbell Soup price target of $52.90 implies 14.8% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on CFB

CrossFirst Bancshares to acquire Canyon Bancorporation
The FlyCrossFirst Bancshares to acquire Canyon Bancorporation
2M ago
CFB
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
CFB
CrossFirst Bancshares reports Q4 adjusted EPS 36c, consensus 31c
CFB
More CFB Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CFB

CrossFirst Bancshares to acquire Canyon Bancorporation
The FlyCrossFirst Bancshares to acquire Canyon Bancorporation
2M ago
CFB
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
Press ReleasesCrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
2M ago
CFB
CrossFirst Bancshares reports Q4 adjusted EPS 36c, consensus 31c
The FlyCrossFirst Bancshares reports Q4 adjusted EPS 36c, consensus 31c
2M ago
CFB
More CFB Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >