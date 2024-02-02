Calavo Growers’ New Manufacturing Risk – A Cause for Worry?

Calavo Growers (CVGW) has disclosed a new risk, in the Manufacturing category.

Calavo Growers faces significant business risk from manufacturing and supply chain disruption due to contagious diseases like COVID-19. These health crises can adversely impact the availability of essential personnel and interrupt operations at Calavo’s own facilities as well as those of its partners and suppliers. Moreover, transportation restrictions and disruptions in both local and global supply chains can result in increased costs for raw materials, potentially limiting the company’s ability to satisfy customer demand. Consequently, these disruptions pose a material threat to Calavo’s financial stability and operational efficiency.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on CVGW stock based on 1 Buy and 1 Hold.

