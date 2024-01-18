Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR) Gains on Preliminary Q4 Numbers

Shares of casino major Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) ticked higher in the early session today after the company provided preliminary numbers for the fourth quarter. Net revenue for the quarter is seen hovering between $2,815 million and $2,835 million. Analysts expect the company to post an EPS of $0.15 on a top line of $2.91 billion for the quarter on February 20.

Further, Caesars expects net loss in Q4 to be in the range of $157 million to $4 million. It had incurred a net loss of $148 million in the year-ago period. The company’s estimated adjusted EBITDA range of $920 million to $940 million points to a contraction over last year’s tally of $957 million.

Notably, the occupancy rate in the Las Vegas segment for the quarter improved to 97.9% from 95.5%. On the other hand, construction bottlenecks at the Versailles Tower at Paris Las Vegas and the Colosseum Tower at Caesars Palace meant 65,000 fewer available room nights.

Is Caesars a Good Stock to Buy?

Overall, the Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on Caesars Palace. Following a nearly 16% slide in the company’s share price over the past six months, the average CZR price target of $61.91 implies a substantial 40.1% potential upside in the stock.

