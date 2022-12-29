BYND Jumps as McDonald’s Expands Menu

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

BYND Jumps as McDonald’s Expands Menu

Major brand meat substitute Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) blasted up in Thursday trading thanks to a new move that landed it on a fresh set of fast food menus. While the company hasn’t had much luck with such moves before, this latest move is offering new hope to investors.

Beyond Meat managed to land McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) locations in both the UK and Ireland. Now, diners in those locations can get their hands on the “Double McPlant.” That sandwich comes with two Beyond Meat patties instead of the normal cow-based versions. McDonald’s noted that the Beyond Meat burgers had already seen a “…successful launch last year.” Thus, this latest move just expands the offerings available.

However, some analysts are concerned. They figure that the connection to McDonald’s locations in two countries will only do so much for Beyond Meat long term. After several product recalls back in the early days of 2022, Beyond Meat has already had trouble keeping diners interested. Growing competition—worse, competition Beyond Meat isn’t really keeping up with—is giving Beyond Meat serious problems. Further, the overall macroeconomic picture that’s cutting people’s fast-food budgets will also chip away at profitability.

Overall, there’s a growing body of analysts that share these concerns. Currently, Beyond Meat has a Moderate Sell consensus rating. It also has 19.53% downside risk thanks to its current price target of $10.22.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MCD

2 Stocks to Counter a Recession
Stock Analysis & Ideas2 Stocks to Counter a Recession
1d ago
CL
MCD
McDonald’s price target raised to $315 from $305 at Jefferies
MCD
Brinker downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies
EAT
MCD
More MCD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MCD

2 Stocks to Counter a Recession
Stock Analysis & Ideas2 Stocks to Counter a Recession
1d ago
CL
MCD
McDonald’s price target raised to $315 from $305 at Jefferies
The FlyMcDonald’s price target raised to $315 from $305 at Jefferies
8d ago
MCD
Brinker downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies
The FlyBrinker downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies
8d ago
EAT
MCD
More MCD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >