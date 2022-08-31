tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Bunzl posts a jump in profits riding on higher volumes

Story Highlights

Distribution company Bunzl posted profits in its half-yearly results for 2022, well-supported by growth in volumes. The market didn’t celebrate much, and the shares were trading down.

Bunzl (GB:BNZL) published its half-year results for 2022 amid strong recovery in business volumes and rapid growth from acquisitions.

The company’s revenue increased by 16% to £5.7 billion – and the company, which distributes products including latex gloves, workwear and food packaging, is further on track to expand its operations with six acquisitions announced so far in 2022.

The adjusted operating profit grew by 12.2% to £411.4 million.

This reflected the company’s ability to withstand inflationary pressures: Bunzl has revised its margin guidance for 2022 to be higher, but a little lower than the margins reported in 2021.

The company also announced an increase in its interim dividend by 6.8% to 17.3p per share, as compared to 16.2p in the first half of 2021.

The good performance and the growth in dividends didn’t help the stock, which went down around 6.5% in one day after the results.

Expert Views

Victoria Scholar, head of Investment at Interactive Investor, said, “Shares in Bunzl are trading lower after its first-half earnings report disappointed investors. Although it raised its operating margin outlook, it is still expected to fall in the full year versus 2021. The stock initially slumped to the bottom of the FTSE 100, shedding more than 5 percent, but has since pared some of those losses.

“Global geopolitical uncertainty and equity market turmoil weighed on the stock between April and June, but since the lows, Bunzl has enjoyed a strong uptrend, rallying by more than 20 per cent. Shares are giving back some of those gains today.”

What is Bunzl as a company?

Bunzl is a UK-based distribution and services group serving customers in 31 countries across the world.

The company supplies food packaging and disposables, cleaning and hygiene supplies, stationery, and more to retail stores, hospitals, restaurants, and other companies.

The company is known for its environmental awareness: the majority of its products are recyclable and reusable.

Is Bunzl a good buy?

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Bunzl stock has a Hold rating. It includes five Hold, three Buy, and one Sell recommendations.

The Bunzl target price is 2,923.13p, which represents a slight change of 0.12% on the current price level. The price target has a low and a high forecast of 2,250p and 3,500p, respectively.

Conclusion

Bunzl stock fell on yesterday’s news, but there are promising aspects to this week’s numbers, analysts believe.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GB:BNZL

British stock market today, Tuesday August 30 – what you need to know
Market NewsBritish stock market today, Tuesday August 30 – what you need to know
24h ago
More GB:BNZL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GB:BNZL

British stock market today, Tuesday August 30 – what you need to know
Market NewsBritish stock market today, Tuesday August 30 – what you need to know
24h ago
More GB:BNZL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Rallies Despite Mixed Q2 Results; Here’s Why
CHPT
CrowdStrike Reports Q2 Earnings; Here are the Results
CRWD
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, August 30: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Gains after Surprising Earnings Beat
BBY
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Q2-Earnings Preview: Website Traffic Hints at Poor Results
WB
Amid Operational Challenges, Magna Gold (TSE:MGR) Registers a Weak Second Quarter
This Insider Bagged Insight Stock (NASDAQ:NSIT) Worth $23.77M in August
NSIT
More Market News >