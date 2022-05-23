tiprankstipranks
All News

VMware Stock Climbing on Broadcom’s Takeover Talks

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a semiconductor technology company, is reportedly in talks to acquire cloud computing and virtualization technology company VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), for cash and stock. 

Following the news, in the pre-market trading session, Broadcom fell more than 4%, while VMware surged over 20% at last glance. 

Background 

Broadcom is well-known in the chip industry for its continual investment in research and development, technical improvement, and diversifying revenue streams through strategic acquisitions.

In the current era of digitization, demand for cloud services is rising across all industries. Therefore, AVGO, with strong economies of scale and advanced technologies under its belt, is striving to establish itself in the corporate-software market. 

The recent expected deal, if consummated, would keep the acquisition spree of the company alive, while also diversifying its business. With a focus on the software market in recent years, Broadcom purchased CA Technologies for about $18 billion in 2018 and Symantec Corp.’s enterprise security unit for $11 billion in 2019.

No comments were released by either of the companies. 

Wall Street’s Take 

Recently, Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $700 (28.87% upside potential) on the stock.  

Shares of Broadcom have rallied 21.7% over the past year, while the stock still scores a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 12 unanimous Buys. That’s alongside an average Broadcom price target of $711.67, which implies 31.02% upside potential to current levels. 

Hedge Fund 

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in Broadcom is currently Very Positive, as the cumulative change in holdings across all 21 hedge funds that were active in the last quarter was an increase of 301,800 shares. 

Bottom-Line 

Amid the recent market downturn, consolidation has become difficult in the market. This acquisition, if completed, might be the second-largest deal of 2022 after Microsoft Corp.’s (MSFT) buyout of videogame firm Activision Blizzard Inc. for $75 billion. 

