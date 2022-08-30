tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

British stock market today, Tuesday August 30 – what you need to know

Story Highlights

Traders return after yesterday’s bank holiday – here’s what you need to know.

Stock traders in London are returning from holiday today, following losses in Europe on Monday – and still processing the fallout from Friday’s bankers meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced plans to follow through with interest rate rises even if they “bring some pain to households and businesses”.

British Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has travelled to the U.S. this week – in what could be his final week in his job – to discuss solutions to the cost-of-living crisis with U.S. bankers and officials. 

Zahawi faced criticism from Labour for his decision to travel to an “international chinwag”.

Zahawi said, “These global pressures must be overcome through global efforts. I’m determined, here in the US, to work closely with my allies on the common challenges we face to create a fairer and more resilient economy at home and abroad.”

Soaring inflation in Britain is driving the pound to less than four U.S. cents away from its weakest since 1985, amid fears that the UK is headed for an imminent recession.

British business supplies distributor (GB:BNZL) has raised its group operating margin outlook on news of a 12% rise in half-year adjusted profit. 

Meanwhile, London-listed pharma giant AstraZeneca (GB:AZN) had good news as Japan’s health minstry approved sales of its COVID-19 preventive treatment Evusheld. 

British business news

The nightmare in-tray facing Britain’s next Prime Minister (FT

Energy ‘could be rationed for years’ warns Shell boss (Times)

Energy bills ‘will kill work-from-home dream’ (Telegraph)

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GB:AZN

AstraZeneca to buy TeneoTwo including experimental blood cancer treatment
Market NewsAstraZeneca to buy TeneoTwo including experimental blood cancer treatment
2M ago
AZN
AstraZeneca’s Enhertu Wins Approval in EU by CHMP
AZN
Two AstraZeneca cancer treatments are approved in the European Union
AZN
More GB:AZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GB:AZN

AstraZeneca to buy TeneoTwo including experimental blood cancer treatment
Market NewsAstraZeneca to buy TeneoTwo including experimental blood cancer treatment
2M ago
AZN
AstraZeneca’s Enhertu Wins Approval in EU by CHMP
Market NewsAstraZeneca’s Enhertu Wins Approval in EU by CHMP
2M ago
AZN
Two AstraZeneca cancer treatments are approved in the European Union
Market NewsTwo AstraZeneca cancer treatments are approved in the European Union
2M ago
AZN
More GB:AZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) Files for an Additional $8B Offering
LCID
Sony (NYSE:SONY) Strengthens Mobile Gaming with Savage Game Studios’ Acquisition
SONY
Zendesk Stock (NYSE:ZEN): Investor Light Street Capital Proposes Alternative Strategy
ZEN
Stock Market Today – Monday, August 29: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s How Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) will Protect Ether Holdings during the Merge
COIN
Ryan Cohen May be Inspected for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Sale
BBBY
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Launches Base Version of Model Y in Europe
TSLA
More Market News >