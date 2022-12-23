BofA Turns on Brokerages Pre-SEC Revamp

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

BofA Turns on Brokerages Pre-SEC Revamp

A phrase like “overhaul the equity market structure” should make a lot of people nervous. It will also make some excited, but for Bank of America, it looks for a lot more concern around Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD). With Robinhood down in Friday’s trading—although it’s rallying after-hours—and Schwab up in both regular hours and after-hours, the exact degree of concern may vary.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), by way of analyst Craig Siegenthaler, noted that both Robinhood Markets and Charles Schwab weren’t likely to come out ahead in a market revamp. Siegenthaler called the SEC’s plans for modification a “net negative.” Those two weren’t the only ones likely to take hits. Both NASDAQ itself (NASDAQ:NDAQ) and the Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) were likely to also suffer. However, those two would suffer somewhat less harm than Robinhood and Schwab would.

More specifically, should the proposals go through, Robinhood would be the biggest loser, taking both a 1% hit to earnings per share and a 2% hit to revenue. Schwab, meanwhile, would take just a 1% earnings per share hit. The SEC is looking to alter client disclosures, order routing, order pricing, and the practice of Payment for Order Flow (PFOF). PFOF lets brokerage operations charge an extremely modest fee—usually only fractions of a cent for each share—to direct orders to certain exchanges.

Analysts are of mixed minds about just how much impact these changes might have. Charles Schwab is currently called a Moderate Buy in analyst consensus, while Robinhood is called a Hold. Schwab’s average share price target gives the stock a 14.42% upside potential. Meanwhile, Robinhood gets a 67.04% upside potential by way of its $13.28 average share price target.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood price target lowered to $9 from $10 at Barclays
The FlyRobinhood price target lowered to $9 from $10 at Barclays
4d ago
HOOD
Robinhood downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citi
HOOD
Fiserv price target lowered to $135 from $145 at Mizuho
SQ
FIS
More HOOD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood price target lowered to $9 from $10 at Barclays
The FlyRobinhood price target lowered to $9 from $10 at Barclays
4d ago
HOOD
Robinhood downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citi
The FlyRobinhood downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citi
11d ago
HOOD
Fiserv price target lowered to $135 from $145 at Mizuho
The FlyFiserv price target lowered to $135 from $145 at Mizuho
11d ago
SQ
FIS
More HOOD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >