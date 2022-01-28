tiprankstipranks
All News

BMO Offers AWS re/Start Program to Indigenous Students

BMO Financial Group (TSE: BMO) has partnered with PLATO, the only Indigenous-led information technology services and training company staffed by Indigenous employees in Canada, to offer the Amazon Web Services (AWS) re/Start program virtually to Indigenous students in Canada.

AWS re/Start is a skills development program that prepares learners for a career in technology.

BMO Promotes Education, Empowerment, and Tech Talent 

This innovative collaboration will equip Indigenous students with digital-first, future-focused skills in the growing cloud computing industry.

22 Indigenous students, some from remote communities, have begun intensive 12-week cloud computing training, which will be followed by a six-month internship at BMO to learn and apply these skills on the job and full-time job opportunities.

Management Commentary

Kona Goulet, Head, Indigenous Equity & Inclusion at BMO, said, “It’s creating opportunities for Indigenous peoples in communities across Canada to build digital-first, future-focused skills. It’s an example of BMO’s Purpose – to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life – in action, and our commitment to eliminate barriers to inclusion by advancing education, employment, and economic empowerment in Indigenous communities.

“It’s also one of the ways that we’re living our commitment as a founding partner of the World Economic Forum SkillsLink Alliance.”

Wall Street’s Take

Last week, Barclays analyst John Aiken upgraded BMO to Buy from Hold and raised its price target to C$165 (from C$140). This implies 14.6% upside potential.

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic on BMO with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and three Holds. The average Bank of Montreal price target of C$157.38 implies 9.7% upside potential from current levels.

Related News:
BMO Launches 10 New ETFs
BMO Named to Bloomberg’s GEI Index Once Again
BMO Survey: Cash is Popular in TFSAs