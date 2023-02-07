BLNK Slides after Public Offering

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

BLNK Slides after Public Offering

Shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) slid in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the EV charging network provider priced its upsized public offering of 8.33 million shares at $12 per share, for total gross proceeds of around $100 million.

The company plans to sell all the shares in the offering and this is expected to close on or about February 9.

Blink expects to “use the net proceeds from the offering to fund EV charging station deployments, to finance the costs of acquiring or investing in competitive and complementary businesses, products and technologies as a part of its growth strategy, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.”

BLNK stock has not performed well in the past year and has slid 30%.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BLNK

Blink Charging Announces Pricing of its Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Press ReleasesBlink Charging Announces Pricing of its Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
1h ago
BLNK
Blink Charging Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
BLNK
Blink Charging retains ShareIntel to investigate illegal shorting activity
BLNK
More BLNK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BLNK

Blink Charging Announces Pricing of its Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Press ReleasesBlink Charging Announces Pricing of its Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
1h ago
BLNK
Blink Charging Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Press ReleasesBlink Charging Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
16h ago
BLNK
Blink Charging retains ShareIntel to investigate illegal shorting activity
The FlyBlink Charging retains ShareIntel to investigate illegal shorting activity
6d ago
BLNK
More BLNK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >