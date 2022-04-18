Blink Charging Strengthens International Footprint

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Blink Charging Strengthens International Footprint

Electric vehicle charging equipment and software services provider Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) recently revealed the expansion of its international footprint in Greece and the Latin American region.

Following the news, shares of the company declined 3.5% on Thursday to close at $24.16.

In terms of software enhancements, Blink has onboarded all hardware and EV driver members from its Greek joint venture, Blink Charging Hellas, to the Blink Network. This onboarding will enable the addition of 210 EV chargers in Greece to the Blink Network, ensuring a seamless charging experience for drivers.

In the Latin American region, due to the increasing demand witnessed for EV charging infrastructure, Blink has signed a number of reseller and distribution agreements with local partners to provide Blink hardware and software across the region.

Stock Rating

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on two Buys and one Hold. BLNK’s average price target of $36.33 implies upside potential of 50.4% from current levels. Shares have declined 28.4% over the past year.

Conclusion

The adoption of electric vehicles and the corresponding need for charging infrastructure is witnessing growth by the day. In such a scenario, Blink’s move to enhance its international presence, especially in the burgeoning Latin American markets, is likely to be beneficial for the company.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
State Street Shares Tank 8.5% Despite Q1 Beat
Citigroup Outperforms with Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat
Wells Fargo Drops on Disappointing Revenues, Fee Income Falters