Market News

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Snaps Up Kreos Capital

Story Highlights

BlackRock is acquiring Kreos Capital for an undisclosed sum to enhance its private debt capabilities

Leading asset manager BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is acquiring London-headquartered Kreos Capital to expand its $45 billion private credit business. The transaction, which will expand the company’s presence in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, is expected to close by the third quarter of this year.

Kreos is a growth and venture debt financing provider for more than 550 pan-European and Israeli high-growth companies in the technology and healthcare industries. Kreos has committed over €5.2 billion across more than 750 transactions in 19 countries.

As part of the transaction, a 45-person investment team from Kreos will join Blackrock and will be integrated into BlackRock’s European Private Debt platform. Kreos co-founders Mårten Vading, Raoul Stein, and Ross Ahlgren will join the BlackRock team.

The acquisition is not expected to have a significant impact on BlackRock’s earnings. The deal comes amid a general market shift towards private credit, which now stands at a valuation of $1.4 trillion. BlackRock’s recent Global Private Market Survey found that more than half of respondents plan to increase their private credit holdings in 2023.

Is BlackRock an Attractive Stock Pick?

Of the 13 analysts covering BLK stock, 10 have a Buy rating and three suggest a Hold. Overall, the stock scores a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $763.23, implying an upside potential of 12.5%. Shares are down 4% year-to-date.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BLK

BlackRock® Canada Announces Final May Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF
Press ReleasesBlackRock® Canada Announces Final May Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF
15d ago
BLK
HDV: This Dividend ETF Proves That High Yield Isn’t Always Best
Stock Analysis & IdeasHDV: This Dividend ETF Proves That High Yield Isn’t Always Best
18d ago
KO
BLK
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
20d ago
BE
BX
More BLK Latest News >

