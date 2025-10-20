BlackRock (BLK) Raises Stake in Archer Aviation (ACHR) as Company Buys Lilium Patents

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) has updated its holdings in Archer Aviation (ACHR), reporting ownership of about 45.4 million shares of the company’s Class A stock. This represents roughly 7% of Archer’s total shares. The update, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under a Schedule 13G/A on September 30, 2025, outlines the details of the position.

The filing shows that BlackRock holds the shares in a passive way, meaning it is not seeking to influence how the company is managed. The asset manager also reported full voting and sale rights for the shares it oversees through its funds. While this type of disclosure is common for large institutional investors, it also confirms that Archer remains part of major exchange-traded funds and index portfolios.

At the same time, Archer Aviation announced a move that could support its long-term plans. In a Form 8-K filed with the SEC, the company said it won a bid to buy a group of patents from Lilium GmbH (LILMF) for about €18 million, or close to $19 million. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. The patents cover electric vertical takeoff and landing, or eVTOL, technology, which remains central to Archer’s aircraft development.

Meanwhile, ACHR shares dropped a significant 5.31% on Friday, but somewhat recovered in pre-trading with a 3.56% gain at the time of writing.

Patent Purchase Expands Archer’s Technology Reach

Archer said the patents from Lilium may help strengthen its design and protect future innovations. The company added that the transaction is subject to closing conditions that are standard for such deals. Management described the purchase as part of its plan to secure key intellectual property while other firms in the industry face tighter budgets.

For investors, the two updates arrive as a signal of both stability and progress. On one hand, BlackRock’s steady position offers validation from one of the world’s largest fund managers. On the other hand, the patent deal shows that Archer is continuing to invest in assets that can support its position in the electric air taxi market.

Taken together, the BlackRock filing and the Lilium patent purchase highlight how Archer’s story is developing through both external confidence and internal investment. Still, the company’s path toward full FAA certification remains the key focus for its next phase of growth.

Is Archer Aviation Stock a Good Buy?

On Wall Street, analysts remain optimistic about the company’s prospects. Based on seven recent ratings, Archer Aviation boasts a “Strong Buy” consensus with an average 12-month price target of $13.14. This implies a 16.90% downside from the current price.

