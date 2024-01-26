BioVie Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Drug Trial Claims

BioVie (BIVI) has released an update.

A shareholder class action lawsuit was filed against BioVie Inc. and certain officers/directors, alleging material misrepresentations and omissions about the company’s business and the clinical trial of its drug NE3107. The suit, seeking unspecified damages and costs, represents investors who purchased securities between August 5, 2021, and November 29, 2023. BioVie denies the allegations and plans to defend itself vigorously, but cannot predict the litigation outcome and will not report further on similar lawsuits.

