BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN) Gains after Elliott Investment Picks Up Stake

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN) Gains after Elliott Investment Picks Up Stake
Market News

BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN) Gains after Elliott Investment Picks Up Stake

Story Highlights

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management has built a sizable stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical and has engaged in talks with the company for months.

Shares of healthcare company BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) jumped nearly 9% today after activist investor Elliott Investment Management built a sizable stake in the company, according to Reuters.

Reportedly, Elliott has been in talks with BioMarin for months and has poured over $1 billion into the stock. However, the exact nature of the talks and any specific demands Elliott may have put forth remained under wraps.

Focused on rare genetic disorders, BioMarin has recently seen changes at its top rung, with long-time CEO Jean-Jacques Bienaime being replaced by Alexander Hardy as President and CEO of the company, effective December 1.

Last week, BioMarin’s third-quarter revenue of $586 million and EPS of $0.21 failed to surpass the Street’s expectations despite a 15% jump in the company’s topline. So far, the company’s progress on sales of its hemophilia treatment Roctavian has failed to impress investors. The drug, approved in the U.S. in June 2023, saw sales of $0.8 million in Q3. However, Voxzogo, Vimzim, Palynziq, and Naglazyme continue to show sales growth for the company. BMRN expects to bring in $3 billion in revenue in Fiscal 2024.

Elliott has successfully achieved changes at a number of companies in the healthcare space and how its activities at BioMarin pan out remains to be seen.

What Is the Price Target for BMRN?

Overall, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on BioMarin. Following a 24% decline in the company’s shares so far this year, the average BMRN price target of $110.84 implies a hefty 45.4% potential upside in the stock.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN) Gains after Elliott Investment Picks Up Stake
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

BioMarin price target lowered to $115 from $125 at Piper Sandler
The FlyBioMarin price target lowered to $115 from $125 at Piper Sandler
5d ago
BMRN
BioMarin price target lowered to $111 from $125 at Barclays
The FlyBioMarin price target lowered to $111 from $125 at Barclays
5d ago
BMRN
BioMarin names Alexander Hardy CEO, succeeding Jean-Jacques Bienaime
The FlyBioMarin names Alexander Hardy CEO, succeeding Jean-Jacques Bienaime
6d ago
BMRN
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >