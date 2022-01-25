tiprankstipranks
BioAtla, Inc. Updates 2 Key Risk Factors

BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company and focuses on developing Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics.

Recently, BioAtla entered into a clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to study BioAtla’s product candidates Mecbotamab Vedotin and Ozuriftamab Vedotin in combination with Bristol Myers’ Opdivo. The collaboration will investigate the combination for the treatment of solid tumors.

Under the collaboration, BioAtla will be the study sponsor and bear the costs for trial execution. Bristol Myers will provide Opdivo for the investigation.

With these developments in mind, let us take a look at the changes in BioAtla’s key risk factors that investors should know.

Risk Factors

According to the TipRanks Risk Factors tool, BioAtla’s top risk category is Tech & Innovation, contributing 40% (compared to a sector average of 24%) to the total 78 risks identified. In its recent quarterly report, the company has changed two key risk factors.

BioAtla noted that it is developing some of its candidates in combination with other therapies. Any issues regarding safety, supply, or regulatory approval with these other therapies could result in delay, or prevention of development and approval of BioAtla’s product candidates.

BioAtla also highlighted that factors such as funding shortages or the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to disruptions at the FDA, the SEC, or other government agencies. This could hamper their ability to have key personnel or prevent new or modified products from being developed and getting commercialized in a timely fashion. Such a development may adversely affect BioAtla and points to a key risk that investors in Healthcare Stocks need to be aware of.

Hedge Fund Activity

According to TipRanks data, the Wall Street’s top hedge funds have decreased holdings in BioAtla by 320.9 thousand shares in the last quarter, indicating a very negative hedge fund confidence signal in the stock based on activities of 5 hedge funds in the recent quarter. Shares are down 78.6% over the past 12 months.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

