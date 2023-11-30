Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Faces Tough Quarter As Q3 Losses Widen

Discount retailer Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) reported a third-quarter adjusted loss of $4.83 per share as compared to an adjusted loss of $2.99 per share in the same period last year. This was wider than analysts’ expectations of a loss of $4.68 per share.

Even the company’s net sales declined by 14.7% year-over-year to $1.03 billion in the third quarter, in-line with consensus estimates.

Bruce Thorn, President and CEO of Big Lots commented, “Although the environment remains challenging, we continued to make significant progress in turning around our business.” The company’s management added that its cost savings plan, Project Springboard is likely to deliver $100 million in SG&A (general and administrative costs) cost savings in FY23.

The project is “off to a strong start and on track to deliver $200 million of bottom-line benefits, spanning gross margin and SG&A, of which we expect a high proportion to be realized on a run-rate basis by the end of 2024.”

Looking forward, in the fourth quarter, the company expects comparable sales to “improve relative to the third quarter and be in the high-single-digit negative range, as key actions to improve the business continue to gain traction.”

Is Big Lots a Good Stock to Buy?

Analysts remain sidelined about BIG stock with a Hold consensus rating based on three Holds and one Sell. Year-to-date, BIG stock has slid by more than 60% year-to-date, and the average BIG price target of $5.50 implies an upside potential of 14.6% at current levels.