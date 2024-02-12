Big Lots (NASDAQ:BIG) Plunges on Plans to Seek Financing

Monday is proving a disaster for retail chain Big Lots (NYSE:BIG). It started out all right, with a small gain, but it quickly erased that gain and watched its numbers plunge to a catastrophic 30% loss in Monday morning’s trading. What in the world caused such calamity? A report emerged that says Big Lots is looking for big bucks, and means to get new financing to do the job.

The reports note that Big Lots’ liquidity is dropping of late, and that means it’s been hitting up its bankers and its various investors to see if there’s any available cash out there it can use to refill its own damaged liquidity. While Big Lots officials weren’t talking much about it, one of them did note that the company is taking “…significant actions to enhance our liquidity.” Apparently, its sales of late have not been what they might be, and it’s already brought in an adviser—AlixPartners LLP—to help get its operations back on track as well.

The Calculus is Distressing

The problem in a nutshell for this development is that Big Lots is known as a “deep discount” retailer. If you’ve been in any of their stores lately you know they’re not putting a lot in to frills or augmenting their customer experience much. And with Anthony Chukumba of Loop Capital recently slashing rating and price target alike to the bare bones—it’s now a $1 price target for Chukumba—the potential risks of this stock are on the rise. We knew that the economy overall has not been doing great; one report from the New York Fed noted that household debt stands at $17.5 trillion right now. So even Big Lots might be having a hard time moving couches and cookies in such an environment.

What is the Outlook for Big Lots?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Sell consensus rating on BIG stock based on one Hold and three Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 75.8% loss in its share price over the past year, the average BIG price target of $3.88 per share implies 4.02% upside potential.

