Biden Threatens Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Oil Giants With Windfall Tax

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Biden Threatens Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Oil Giants With Windfall Tax

Story Highlights

Ahead of next week’s midterm elections, U.S. President Joe Biden warned oil giants of higher taxes if they don’t use their excess profits to boost production and bring down prices to ease the pressure on consumers. 

U.S. President Joe Biden has warned oil giants of higher taxes and other restrictions if they don’t bring down prices and increase production to ease the pressure of inflation on consumers. Biden called the substantial profits being reported by oil giants in the last quarter as “a windfall of war.”

Ahead of next week’s midterm elections, the statement made by President Biden at the White House mentioned the recently reported third-quarter profits by Shell (NYSE:SHEL) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). Notably, Shell’s Q3 adjusted earnings more than doubled to $9.5 billion, while Exxon’s adjusted earnings jumped to $18.7 billion from $6.8 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Biden pointed out that six of the largest oil companies generated profits of more than $100 billion over the past six months. The surge in oil and gas prices due to supply constraints created by the Russia-Ukraine crisis has helped energy giants make huge profits.

The president stated, “You know, at a time of war, any company receiving historic windfall profits like this has a responsibility to act beyond their narrow self-interest of its executives and shareholders.”

Exxon Faces Biden’s Wrath

Exxon recently announced a dividend hike after reporting stellar Q3 earnings. Following this announcement, Biden tweeted, “Can’t believe I have to say this, but giving profits to shareholders is not the same as bringing prices down for American families.”

Back in June, Biden criticized Exxon for higher gasoline prices and remarked, “Exxon made more money than God last year.”

In its Q3 prepared remarks, Exxon’s CEO Darren Woods stated, “Closer to home, there has been discussion in the U.S. about our industry returning some of our profits directly to the American people.” 

“In fact, that’s exactly what we’re doing in the form of our quarterly dividend,” added Woods. The CEO highlighted that by the end of 2022, the company would have paid about $15 billion to its shareholders, about 40% of whom are individual shareholders. 

Is XOM Buy or Sell?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about Exxon Mobil stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys and three holds. Following the staggering 81.1% year-to-date rally in the stock, the average Exxon stock price target of $111.45 suggests that shares are fully priced at current levels.   

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on XOM

Oil Falls as Natural Gas Surges
Market NewsOil Falls as Natural Gas Surges
13h ago
CVX
LNG
HAL, XOM, SLB: Which Energy Stock Has More Room to Run?
HAL
SLB
Exxon Mobil Corp. Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?
XOM
More XOM Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on XOM

Oil Falls as Natural Gas Surges
Market NewsOil Falls as Natural Gas Surges
13h ago
CVX
LNG
HAL, XOM, SLB: Which Energy Stock Has More Room to Run?
Stock Analysis & IdeasHAL, XOM, SLB: Which Energy Stock Has More Room to Run?
20h ago
HAL
SLB
Exxon Mobil Corp. Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?
Earning ReleasesExxon Mobil Corp. Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?
3d ago
XOM
More XOM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >