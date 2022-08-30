Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Gains After Surprising Results Beat

Shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) were seen rising in Tuesday’s pre-market trading session, at the time of writing, after the consumer electronics retailer posted better-than-expected earnings and revenues for the second quarter of the Fiscal Year 2023.

While the forecast was adjusted to the company’s warning earlier this month, Best Buy managed to pull off a surprise.

Earnings per share stood at $1.54, surpassing analysts’ estimates of $1.27 a share. Further, revenues of $10.33 billion beat Street’s expectation by $80 million.