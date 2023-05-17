Bernstein Weighs In on Airbnb Following Earnings Report

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
Open in App
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Bernstein Weighs In on Airbnb Following Earnings Report

Sometimes an earnings report isn’t as cut-and-dried as we might like. Sometimes good results prompt a share price drop because of weak guidance or some strange macroeconomic conditions that haven’t really appeared yet. That’s what’s happening with Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), who offered up a solid earnings report but couldn’t quite stick the dismount as volatility kicked in over the future guidance.

Airbnb’s earnings report proved solid enough, with both beats on earnings and revenue figures. Here’s the problem, though; Airbnb expects second-quarter revenue between $2.35 billion and $2.45 billion. Analysts look for $2.42 billion. That’s in the range, but it doesn’t leave a lot of room for Airbnb to coax out a win.

Bernstein analysts have been parsing the numbers and fielding a lot of questions from clients on Airbnb. Specifically, Bernstein clients note issues between Airbnb’s performance and the overall solid performances turned in by more traditional hotel stocks like Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) and Hilton (NYSE:HLT). While issues of performance due to macroeconomic conditions might have explained a general decline, Airbnb’s decline seems a lot more specific, and that’s been prompting questions all over.

Analysts, meanwhile, are deeply split on Airbnb stock. Analyst consensus calls Airbnb stock a Moderate Buy, with 16 Buy ratings, 15 Holds, and two Sells. Plus, Airbnb stock also offers investors 23.63% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $134.32.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on HLT

Bernstein upgrades ‘superior earnings story’ Marriott to Outperform
The FlyBernstein upgrades ‘superior earnings story’ Marriott to Outperform
14d ago
HLT
MAR
Hilton price target raised to $148 from $142 at TD Cowen
HLT
Hilton price target raised to $142 from $137 at Deutsche Bank
HLT
More HLT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on HLT

Bernstein upgrades ‘superior earnings story’ Marriott to Outperform
The FlyBernstein upgrades ‘superior earnings story’ Marriott to Outperform
14d ago
HLT
MAR
Hilton price target raised to $148 from $142 at TD Cowen
The FlyHilton price target raised to $148 from $142 at TD Cowen
19d ago
HLT
Hilton price target raised to $142 from $137 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyHilton price target raised to $142 from $137 at Deutsche Bank
20d ago
HLT
More HLT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >