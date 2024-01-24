BeiGene Announces Board Reshuffle and New Director Appointment

BeiGene (BGNE) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Thomas Malley resigned from BeiGene, Ltd.’s Board of Directors and its committees on January 22, 2024, after serving since 2016, with no disagreements prompting his departure. The following day, Olivier Brandicourt, M.D., with over 30 years of pharmaceutical industry experience, was appointed as his replacement and to the Audit Committee. Dr. Brandicourt, also a Senior Advisor at Blackstone Life Sciences, will serve until the 2024 Annual General Meeting and receive standard compensation and share options as outlined in the company policies.

