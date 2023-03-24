Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Plans to Slash 1,000 Jobs

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Plans to Slash 1,000 Jobs

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) are rallying today after the company announced it will be laying off 1033 employees from the end of March to April 9. The workers impacted are near its headquarters in Union, New Jersey. This includes Port Reading, Secaucus, and Union locations. Furthermore, 262 jobs will be slashed from a Harmon store in Totowa that is to be liquidated.

Bed Bath & Beyond has been fighting to stay alive, as it has been teetering on the brink of bankruptcy. Indeed, the company was given a lifeline when it announced a deal to raise over $1 billion in capital in multiple installments.

Nevertheless, analysts are still pessimistic, rating BBBY stock as a Strong Sell based on seven Sells assigned in the past three months.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BBBY

BBBY Price Waiver to End on April 3
Market NewsBBBY Price Waiver to End on April 3
1d ago
BBBY
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
ASTL
BBBY
GME Results Fuels a Rally in Meme Stocks
AMC
GME
More BBBY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BBBY

BBBY Price Waiver to End on April 3
Market NewsBBBY Price Waiver to End on April 3
1d ago
BBBY
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
1d ago
ASTL
BBBY
GME Results Fuels a Rally in Meme Stocks
Market NewsGME Results Fuels a Rally in Meme Stocks
2d ago
AMC
GME
More BBBY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >