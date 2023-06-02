Bed Bath & Beyond Draws Interest in One Division

The ongoing, catastrophic saga of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) continues, and the results aren’t what you’d call encouraging. Except, perhaps, for one lone ray of hope in the midst of the long dark tunnel of bankruptcy. One part of Bed Bath & Beyond’s empire has drawn interest from potential buyers, and it has little to do with bed, bath, or possibly with beyond.

The interest in question is coming from Buy Buy Baby, Bed Bath & Beyond’s infant goods store. So far, the store has drawn interest from two separate bidders, including one who means to keep three out of every four Buy Buy Baby stores open and running. The second, meanwhile, is Babylist, a baby registry website that takes its goods directly to the consumer. It has little interest in Buy Buy Baby stores, and rather wants the trademark and the domain name, particularly fitting for a largely online operation.

Reports from CNBC note that there’s not much interest in the Bed Bath & Beyond real estate, but there is some interest in keeping the name going via online sales. The effort may not be going well, but based on word from Bed Bath & Beyond’s CFO and Chief Restructuring Officer Holly Etlin, the company is actively pursuing any avenue to salvage something for shareholders’ benefit. Bed Bath & Beyond has been trying to sell Buy Buy Baby since July 2022, so it’s a safe bet that Bed Bath & Beyond will prove a motivated seller.

Bed Bath & Beyond last traded on May 2, closing at $0.08 per share at 4:00 PM Eastern. However, similar stocks that are still trading and are financially healthier are mentioned in the image above.

Disclosure