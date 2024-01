Bcb Bancorp Inc. [Nj] (BCBP) has released an update.

The Company’s board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, payable to common shareholders on February 16, 2024, for those on record as of the close of business on February 5, 2024.

