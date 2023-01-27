BBBY Volatile as It Struggles to Find Buyers

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) are seeing a great deal of volatility in today’s trading session. The stock went from soaring almost 12% to being down over 8%. At the time of writing, it is hovering in the middle of these two extremes.

The news that caused the sudden selloff was concerns that it’s struggling to find a buyer for its assets. The retailer is trying to find ways to raise money in order to pay down its debt and survive bankruptcy.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $1.36 on BBBY stock, implying over 48% downside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

