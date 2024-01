BayFirst Financial Corp (BAFN) has released an update.

The Company’s Board of Directors announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share, to be paid on March 15, 2024, to shareholders recorded as of March 1, 2024. This continues the trend of quarterly dividends paid since 2016, making it the 31st consecutive payment.

