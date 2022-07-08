tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Bank of England warns of more pressure ahead

Story Highlights

Bank of England recently presented its Financial Stability Report, warning of more trouble ahead for British households and businesses. Let’s see what Governor Andrew Bailey had to say…

In this article:

The Bank of England has warned that the health of the global economy has “deteriorated materially”, and warned of hard months ahead for households and businesses.

Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey said, “Global financial conditions as a whole have tightened significantly.”

The Bank of England said, “Tighter financial conditions and reduced real incomes will weigh on debt affordability for households, businesses, and governments in many countries, increasing the risks from global debt vulnerabilities.”

British inflation rates hit a high of 9% in June 2022, the highest number since 1982. The Bank expects the worst is yet to come. The number could touch 11% by the end of this year.

This could lead to more interest rate hikes in an attempt to curb inflation. In June 2022, BoE increased the rates form 1% to 1.25%, the highest in 13 years.

Mike Bell, a global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, warned: “There is the risk that without further rate rises a wage price spiral could develop. The Bank of England are therefore stuck between a rock and a hard place.”

Globally, central banks have been raising interest rates to tap inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve also increased the rates from 1.5% to 1.75%, which was the highest one-time increase since 1994.

BoE has also advised British banks to keep more money aside to withstand potential future shocks, but feels that UK banks are well-positioned to withstand the storm.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

News Bites: What Is Fueling GameStop Stock This Time?
GME
NDX
Voyager Digital Files for Bankruptcy after 3AC’s Default; Shares Halted
Blackstone Strengthens Its ESG Portfolio
BX
Now, Microsoft & Amazon Come Under UK Regulator’s Lens
AMZN
MSFT
Why Are Shares of 89bio Trending 10% Higher?
ETNB
Rivian Lifts Investors’ Hope; Stock Soars 10%
RIVN
Prime Minister Boris Johnson steps down – how it will affect the UK markets
This Insider Just Lapped up Mesa Laboratories Stock Worth $2M
MLAB
Merck Close to Acquiring Seagen in a $40B Deal
MRK
SGEN

Latest News Feed

News Bites: What Is Fueling GameStop Stock This Time?
GME
NDX
Voyager Digital Files for Bankruptcy after 3AC’s Default; Shares Halted
Blackstone Strengthens Its ESG Portfolio
BX
Now, Microsoft & Amazon Come Under UK Regulator’s Lens
AMZN
MSFT
Why Are Shares of 89bio Trending 10% Higher?
ETNB
Rivian Lifts Investors’ Hope; Stock Soars 10%
RIVN
Prime Minister Boris Johnson steps down – how it will affect the UK markets
This Insider Just Lapped up Mesa Laboratories Stock Worth $2M
MLAB
Merck Close to Acquiring Seagen in a $40B Deal
MRK
SGEN