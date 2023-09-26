Bank of America’s Demand Projections Little Help for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Bank of America’s Demand Projections Little Help for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Market News

Bank of America’s Demand Projections Little Help for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Story Highlights

Apple slumps despite solid demand and another analyst on its side.

A holiday season afoot, and consumer tech giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) releasing new products? Sounds like it should be days of wine and roses for Apple, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Despite some flowery words from Bank of America, the bloom is off the rose as Apple dropped nearly 2% in Tuesday afternoon’s trading session.

The word from Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan should have been better news. So far, demand for the iPhone 15 is on par with expectations, but there are signs that the Apple Watch will do better than expected. That’s based on the trade-in values seen so far on the device, suggesting that there’s a premium to get used models into stores. There was a “quick decline” on iPhone demand, but iPhone availability is likely partially factored in.

One major problem facing Apple, reports note, is the growing body of complaints emerging around the FineWoven case line. Apple recently released a memo calling on employees to address complaints by essentially acting like a commercial for the product, pointing out its “luxurious microtwill” and “soft yet durable suedelike nature.” Any decline in quality is simply the result of fibers being compressed, the memo asserts. Throw in reports of iPhone 15 models overheating and reaching temperatures of up to 116 degrees Fahrenheit and it’s not exactly a good look overall.

Is Apple a Buy or Sell?

Analysts, meanwhile, are sticking to their guns on Apple. Apple stock is currently considered a Moderate Buy, thanks to 21 Buy ratings and eight Holds. Further, with an average price target of $207.69, Apple stock offers investors 20.24% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Notable open interest changes for September 26th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for September 26th
5h ago
AAPL
KVUE
Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Eddy Cue Expected to Defend Google in Monopoly Trial
Market NewsApple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Eddy Cue Expected to Defend Google in Monopoly Trial
5h ago
QQQ
AAPL
USMC: Bigger is Better with This Mega-Cap ETF 
Stock Analysis & IdeasUSMC: Bigger is Better with This Mega-Cap ETF 
18h ago
V
MA
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >