Banc of California Schedules Q4 Results Call

Banc of California Inc. (BANC) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

The Company will discuss its fourth quarter results on a conference call scheduled for 10:00 A.M. Pacific Time on Thursday, January 25, 2024, accessible by dialing (888) 317-6003 with event code 4864870. A live audio webcast and the slide presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website. Presentation materials are also included within this report for reference.

For further insights into BANC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.