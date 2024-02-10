Bad News for AptarGroup, Inc. Stock: This New Risk Has Been Added

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) has disclosed a new risk, in the Employment / Personnel category.

AptarGroup, Inc. faces a significant business risk concerning employee retention and escalating labor costs. The company acknowledges that such factors lie outside of its direct influence, leading to uncertainty in maintaining a skilled and motivated workforce. An inability to attract and sustain a competent employee base, or a drawn-out labor disagreement, poses the potential to interrupt AptarGroup’s operations significantly. This predicament could precipitate a materially adverse impact on the firm’s business performance and financial outcomes.

The average ATR stock price target is $150.00, implying 7.94% upside potential.

To learn more about AptarGroup, Inc.’s risk factors, click here.