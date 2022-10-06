Atlis Motor Remains Volatile Post IPO

Shares of EV Trucks and charging solutions provider Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) continue to remain volatile post its IPO last month.

While Atlis stock has more than doubled today on no company-specific news, the gains are accompanied by sizable trading volume.

Its offerings include ATLIS Energy, ATLIS Charging, and ATLIS XP, and ATLIS XT pickup trucks.

Is AMV Stock Going to Go Up?

Since debuting at $27.50 apiece, shares touched $183 levels but have cooled off since.

While Atlis stock does not yet have analyst coverage, the volatile price gyrations warrant caution for investors despite the hype.

