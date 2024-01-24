Atlantic Union Bankshares Sets Investor Webcast Presentation

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

The Company has made a presentation available for its upcoming webcast and conference call intended for investors and analysts, scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 23, 2024. The presentation can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. The information provided, including the presentation, is to be considered furnished and not filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

