ATAI Life Sciences Secures Stake in Beckley Psytech

ATAI Life Sciences (ATAI) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

On January 3, 2024, atai Life Sciences N.V. acquired 24,096,385 Series C preferred shares of Beckley Psytech Limited for $39,999,999.10. Subsequently, on January 18, 2024, they purchased an additional 11,153,246 shares for $10,000,000.37 from existing shareholders. These transactions combined gave atai Life Sciences a 35.47% voting interest in Beckley Psytech Limited.

