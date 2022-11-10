tiprankstipranks
Market News

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Rises on Upbeat Q3 Results, Guidance Lift

Story Highlights

AstraZeneca stock trended higher in Thursday’s early trade after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results driven by strength in its oncology portfolio. Also, the company raised its full-year earnings outlook.

Shares of the pharma giant AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) advanced in Thursday’s early trading hours on better-than-expected third-quarter results, fueled by cancer drugs sales. Further, the company lifted its full-year guidance on strong year-to-date business performance and 19 approvals bagged since the Q2 earnings call in July.

AZN stock gained more than 4% on NASDAQ in the pre-market trading session. Also, the stock is up 4.7% so far this year.

Adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share surpassed the analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.52 and increased 55% from the same quarter last year. Further, revenue climbed nearly 11% to $11 billion and beat the Street’s expectations of $10.8 billion.

The top-line growth can be attributed to a 24% rise in oncology portfolio revenue. However, the upside was partially offset by an 83% drop in sales of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine Vaxzevria.

Regarding updated guidance, AstraZeneca expects its adjusted EPS (at constant exchange rates) to increase by a high twenties to low thirties percentage, compared to the mid-to-high twenties percentage previously guided.

The company also announced that it will not submit a Biologics Licence Application for its COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. as the primary vaccination requirements of the country are already being met.

Is AstraZeneca Stock a Buy or Sell?

The average AstraZeneca price target of $75 implies upside potential of 22.85%. AZN stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on one Buy.

For the U.K.-listed AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN) stock, analysts are cautiously optimistic, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys and four Holds.

Disclosure

More News & Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca’s PT027 recommended by FDA AdCom as asthma rescue treatment
The FlyAstraZeneca’s PT027 recommended by FDA AdCom as asthma rescue treatment
1d ago
AZN
AstraZeneca put volume heavy and directionally bearish
AZN
FDA Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee to hold a virtual meeting
AZN
More AZN Latest News >
