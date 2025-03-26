ASML Stock (ASML) Staggers Lower on Warning that Investors are Losing Patience with AI Promises

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Value
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Smart Value
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

ASML Stock (ASML) Staggers Lower on Warning that Investors are Losing Patience with AI Promises

Story Highlights

ASML stock is lower today on fears that investors might start to lose patience soon if AI improvements don’t become more obvious.

ASML Stock (ASML) Staggers Lower on Warning that Investors are Losing Patience with AI Promises

Shares in semiconductor stock ASML Holding (ASML) were lower today after a warning that investors may start to lose patience with it and other tech stocks if AI business improvements are not seen soon.

Investors Becoming Choosier on AI

According to a report on Reuters, investors could lose heart in the “AI market boom” if European companies spending huge amounts of money in areas such as generative artificial intelligence do not start seeing returns by next year.

The report stated that some investors were also becoming more “choosy” about AI as new low-cost models such as DeepSeek emerge and fears of recession put the squeeze on corporate IT spending. These investors are preferring to favor companies adopting AI technology such as software firm SAP (SAP) rather than those supplying chips and other hardware to the industry.

“Everyone was very narrowly invested in the AI enablers,” said Gerry Fowler, head of European equity strategy at UBS. “With DeepSeek, because it cheapens AI so much, it means to some extent the markets are now looking at who are the outright beneficiaries of AI.”

AI Spend Needs to Show Returns

However, those adopters also need to start showing returns quickly, or investors will lose faith in them as well. “The market will lose patience with unfettered investment in AI unless it starts to see some return on investment out of the end of it,” said Steve Wreford, lead portfolio manager on the global thematic equity team at Lazard Asset Management.

ASML is at risk as it supplies the necessary tools and materials used for the manufacturing of semiconductors and designs the machines that build microchips. Its three largest customers are thought to be TSMC (TSM), Intel (INTC) and Samsung Electronics. ASML stock is down 24% over the last 12 months.

Although the report was focused on European stocks and investors there is also a large read across from its findings for U.S AI-focused tech stocks such as Nvidia (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Is ASML a Good Stock to Buy Now?

On TipRanks, ASML has a Moderate Buy consensus based on 5 Buy and 2 Hold ratings. Its highest price target is $1,100. ASML stock’s consensus price target is $929.12 implying an 27.85% upside.

See more ASML analyst ratings

Disclosure

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential