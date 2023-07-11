WMT, KO, ALB: 3 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Consider for Stable Passive Income

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

WMT, KO, ALB: 3 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Consider for Stable Passive Income

Story Highlights

Walmart, Coca-Cola, and Albemarle stocks are Dividend Aristocrats and have consistently increased their dividends regardless of market conditions.

Investors planning to generate stable passive income through dividend stocks could consider investing in the shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB). These companies are Dividend Aristocrats (learn more about Dividend Aristocrats here) and have a growing earnings base to support their future payments. 

Let’s dig deeper to understand why these Dividend-Aristocrat stocks are dependable investments. 

Is Walmart Stock a Buy Now?

Walmart, with its defensive retail business and ability to generate solid earnings in all market conditions, is a reliable dividend stock offering quarterly payouts. Dividend payouts are part of the company’s diversified capital returns approach to enhance its shareholders’ returns. Thanks to its focus on boosting shareholders’ total returns, WMT has increased its dividend for an impressive 50 consecutive years. 

Its wide product range, value pricing strategy, and ease of shopping through omnichannel offerings position it well to drive traffic regardless of the economic situation. Further, the company consistently generates solid earnings and cash flows to support its payouts.

WMT recently increased its Fiscal year 2024 annual dividend to $2.28 per share, reflecting a yield of 1.47%. 

WMT stock has received 25 Buy and four Hold recommendations from Wall Street analysts, reflecting a Strong Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average 12-month price target of $169.44 implies 9.40% upside potential. 

Is Coca-Cola a Buy or Sell?

Coca-Cola is a top stock for investors seeking passive income. The company is also one of the favorites of ace investor Warren Buffet. The beverage giant recently increased its quarterly dividend by 4.6% to $0.46 a share. This also marked the company’s 61st consecutive year of annual dividend growth. 

Coca-Cola’s resilient business, diversified portfolio, solid organic revenue, and consistent EPS and cash flow growth position it well to enhance its shareholders’ returns through increased dividend payments. In 2022, Coca-Cola distributed $7.6 billion to its shareholders in the form of dividends. Moreover, it has returned approximately $76.8 billion in dividends since January 1, 2010. 

KO stock has received 13 Buy and three Hold recommendations, translating into a Strong Buy consensus rating. Moreover, analysts’ average price target of $70.25 implies 18.45% upside potential to current levels. 

Is ALB a Good Investment?

Specialty chemicals company Albemarle is another solid stock for income investors. The company produces lithium, a key material that is fuelling EV (electric vehicle) growth and supporting the global energy transition. 

Thanks to the strong demand, Albemarle is expanding its capacity and benefitting from strategic contracting agreements. Further, it focuses on optimizing earnings, cash flows, and cost structure, which bodes well for future growth. Also, the company expects to enhance its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments

Earlier this year, Albemarle increased its quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share, marking the 29th consecutive year of dividend growth.

ALB stock has 14 Buy, three Hold, and one Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Analysts’ average 12-month price target of $257.22 implies 7.24% upside potential.

Bottom Line 

The Dividend Aristocrat stocks have a resilient business model, a solid dividend payment and growth history, and a growing earnings base, making them attractive investments for investors seeking worry-free passive income. 

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on KO

3 Strong-Buy-Rated Beverage Stocks with Energy to Run Higher
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Strong-Buy-Rated Beverage Stocks with Energy to Run Higher
3d ago
KO
CELH
Unusually active option classes on open June 29th
KO
MA
Genpact, Coca-Cola HBC partner on digital transformation
G
KO
More KO Latest News >

More News & Analysis on KO

3 Strong-Buy-Rated Beverage Stocks with Energy to Run Higher
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Strong-Buy-Rated Beverage Stocks with Energy to Run Higher
3d ago
KO
CELH
Unusually active option classes on open June 29th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open June 29th
12d ago
KO
MA
Genpact, Coca-Cola HBC partner on digital transformation
The FlyGenpact, Coca-Cola HBC partner on digital transformation
19d ago
G
KO
More KO Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >