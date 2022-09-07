tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Will Smith & Wesson’s (NASDAQ:SWBI) Q1 Results Meet Street’s Expectations?

Story Highlights

Ahead of its fiscal Q1 results, Smith & Wesson seems to be in line to miss the Street’s earnings expectation of $0.21 per share.

Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ:SWBI) is slated to release its Q1 Fiscal 2023 (ended July 31) results on September 8, after the closing bell. Going by the company’s history of reporting weak Q1 results and the current economic trends, it looks like SWBI could fall short of Street’s expectations in the quarter.

The company primarily designs, manufactures, and markets firearms and offers a complete range of emergency preparedness solutions. Over the past eight quarters (two years), SWBI has floundered in two quarters, missing earnings estimates in Q2 and Q3 of Fiscal 2022.

Factors That May Have Influenced SWBI’s Q1 Performance

The consensus estimate for earnings per share for the quarter stands at $0.21, which suggests a year-over-year decline of almost 87%.

During the last reported quarter, SWBI delivered an earnings surprise of 22%. The company has also been consistently improving its operating cash flow for the past two quarters. The deleveraged balance sheet is expected to have supported this momentum in the to-be-reported quarter as well.

The company’s strategy to streamline business operations to achieve more flexibility and save costs is driving significant margin expansion, which might have been a bottom-line driver.

However, historically, Q1 has been the slowest quarter for the company. Even though volumes are expected to pick up during the hunting (Q2) and holiday seasons (Q3), they are expected to have been low in the to-be-reported quarter.

Not to mention, the impact of rising inflation on people’s spending power could also get reflected in the company’s Q1 results.

Moreover, the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), which is accepted as a proxy for consumer firearm demand, dropped 4.5% in July. This may have been a major headwind in Q1.

Is SWBI a Good Stock to Buy?

In the past three months, only one analyst has reiterated a Buy rating on SWBI stock, leading to a Moderate Buy consensus rating. SWBI’s average price target of $26 reflects 93.16% upside potential.

Final Thoughts

With years of operations, the company dominates the consumer firearm market. Considering its continued efforts to streamline its operations and survive various market cycles, SWBI stock looks lucrative at current levels. Prospective investors could consider buying this stock, which has lost 24.7% so far this year.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Stock Surges After Insider Loads up Shares Worth $2M
Stock Analysis & IdeasNew York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Stock Surges After Insider Loads up Shares Worth $2M
2h ago
NYC
Is the Recently Listed Global-E (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock a Good Investment Option?
IPO
GLBE
AMD vs. INTC: Here’s Why AMD Stock Is a Better Buy
AMD
INTC
More NASDAQ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Stock Surges After Insider Loads up Shares Worth $2M
Stock Analysis & IdeasNew York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Stock Surges After Insider Loads up Shares Worth $2M
2h ago
NYC
Is the Recently Listed Global-E (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock a Good Investment Option?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs the Recently Listed Global-E (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock a Good Investment Option?
3h ago
IPO
GLBE
AMD vs. INTC: Here’s Why AMD Stock Is a Better Buy
Stock Analysis & IdeasAMD vs. INTC: Here’s Why AMD Stock Is a Better Buy
4h ago
AMD
INTC
More NASDAQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday, September 7: What You Need to Know
Analysts keep faith in SEEK (ASX:SEK) stock, despite sharp declines
DGL Group (ASX:DGL) shares rise as sentiment shifts
Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) shares may be worth considering
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday, September 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday, September 5: What You Need to Know
Lawyers Level-Up in the Musk-Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Courtroom Clash
TWTR
BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI) Stock Soars After Positive Topline Results For Alzheimer’s Candidate
BIVI
Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Stock Soars on Promising Sarconeos Top-Line Data
BPTS
NIO (NYSE: NIO) Stock Ticks Lower As Losses Widen in Q2
NIO
Illumina’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) Grail Buyout Deal Hits Another Roadblock
ILMN
Stock Market Today: Futures on Indexes Up as Investors Gauge Economic Data
NDX
SPX
Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) Stock Shoots Up After Strong Q2 Results
COUP
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Improves Vehicle Delivery Period in China
TSLA
UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Tanks Following Reduced Growth Outlook
PATH
More Market News >