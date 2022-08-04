tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Will Instagram’s Problems Cause Meta Stock to Drop?

Story Highlights

The Instagram backlash has left some investors wondering what it could mean for the Meta stock that has been attempting to recover from a steep fall in 2022. TipRanks’ tools offer a clue as to what might be lying ahead for the stock.

Meta Platforms’ (META) Instagram has run into problems in its bid to counter its Chinese rival TikTok. Meta stock rose 5.4% on August 3, but it has declined more than 50% year-to-date. I believe Instagram issues will not have a significant impact on Meta stock. Keep reading to find out what the Instagram issues are and why TipRanks tools hint at Meta stock upside potential.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta operates several social apps. Apart from Instagram, its other social media brands are Facebook, WhatsApp, and Messenger. The company draws the bulk of its revenue from advertising. It also makes devices that serve as gateways to the metaverse, such as virtual reality headsets.

Instagram Users Refuse to Ape TikTok

Instagram has traditionally been a photo-sharing platform, while TikTok is about videos. TikTok’s videos have become a hit with young social media users, and they have become a threat to Instagram and other Meta apps. 

Instagram recently introduced tweaks where it prioritized video recommendations over photos and posts from friends. The changes sparked a backlash, including from celebrity figures such as Kim Kardashian. Instagram users rejected the app’s attempt to be like its rival TikTok. In the end, Instagram rolled back some of the features that its users objected to.

Is Meta Stock a Good Buy?

Apart from the TikTok disruption that led to changes at Instagram that caused an uproar from users, Meta also struggles with a weak advertising market. The company surprised investors when it reported a revenue drop for Q2 2022. 

Despite the above challenges, Wall Street believes Meta stock deserves a place in your portfolio. Based on 28 Buys, six Holds, and two Sells, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meta stock’s average price target of $226.26 implies 34% upside potential to current levels.

If you’re wondering what elite investors think about the Meta stock, TipRanks data shows that the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal in the stock is Very Positive. In the past three months, 106 hedge funds increased their cumulative holdings of Meta stock by 9.1 million shares.

Moreover, TipRanks shows that financial blogger opinions are 89% Bullish on META, compared to a sector average of 66%.

All factors point towards the fact that META stock is headed northwards and is in for a long haul.

Closing Remarks

Meta has learned that Instagram users want the app to stay the way it has been rather than seek to look like TikTok. The company can use what it has learned to make Instagram better in ways that users will like and prevent them from decamping to rival platforms. In the wake of the backlash over Instagram tweaks, Meta is sending Instagram boss Adam Mosseri to London to assist the teams there. Meta has an Instagram product team in London – its largest international engineering hub.

Read full Disclosure.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on META

Market NewsAmgen, IRS in a Row over $10.7B Tax Bill. How will AMGN Stock Price be Affected?
2d ago
KO
ABBV
Facebook Will No Longer Pay American News Publishers
META
Mosseri Responds to Negative Feedback on Instagram Changes
META
More META Latest News >

More News & Analysis on META

Market NewsAmgen, IRS in a Row over $10.7B Tax Bill. How will AMGN Stock Price be Affected?
2d ago
KO
ABBV
Market NewsFacebook Will No Longer Pay American News Publishers
6d ago
META
Market NewsMosseri Responds to Negative Feedback on Instagram Changes
7d ago
META
More META Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Equinox Gold Posts Disappointing Q2 Results Amid Cost Burden
CVS Health Posts Q2 Beat & Raises Guidance; Shares Pop 6.3%
CVS
Walmart Initiates Restructuring as Challenges Persist. Will WMT Stock Rise?
WMT
Morguard Posts Excellent Q2 Results, but Stock Slips
EBay’s Q2 Revenue Drops; Website Traffic Tool Indicated a Slowdown
EBAY
Proposed Crypto Regulation Bill will Ease Crypto Market Volatility
SQ
COIN
Booking Holdings Q3 Results Top Estimates; Website Traffic Indicated at It
BKNG
JFrog Q2 Results Exceed Expectations, Provides Upbeat Guidance
FROG
MGM Resorts Beats on Revenue, Misses Earnings; Shares Up 2.5%
MGM
Viemed Healthcare Stock Finishes 14.2% Lower on Earnings Miss
VMD
More Market News >