Why Strong-Buy-Rated Axon Enterprise Stock (NASDAQ:AXON) Can Continue Climbing

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Why Strong-Buy-Rated Axon Enterprise Stock (NASDAQ:AXON) Can Continue Climbing

Story Highlights

With metropolitan areas becoming increasingly dangerous, Axon Enterprise may offer a surprising win-win for both community sensibilities and law enforcement officers, making AXON stock worth considering.

An increasingly unignorable problem, America’s metropolitan areas have devolved into zones of escalating criminality, presenting a surprising win-win opportunity for security technology firm Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON). According to GlobalData, Axon “provides sensors hardware such as on body cameras, fleet in car video systems, and computer-aided dispatch software,” and more.

Essentially, the firm can help navigate the tricky balance between helping police officers enforce the law and adhering to concerns about social equity. Therefore, I am bullish on AXON stock and believe it can continue climbing.

AXON Stock No Longer Trades in Theoretical Realm

Presently, one of the contributing factors to the political division in America centers on theoretical musings. Pundits from both sides of the aisle often deploy fear-based language to forecast what might happen if certain policies enter (or don’t enter) the legislative framework. However, such discourse deals with hypotheticals, which then lead to opinionated shouting matches. For AXON stock, the main catalyst stems from factual developments.

In May of this year, big-box retailer Target (NYSE:TGT) announced its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. On the positive side of the discussion, management spoke of “continued traffic and sales growth in an increasingly challenging environment.”

However, what really caught Wall Street’s attention was the profitability guidance. Target Chair and CEO Brian Cornell stated in part that “As we look ahead, we now expect shrink will reduce this year’s profitability by more than $500 million compared with last year. While there are many potential sources of inventory shrink, theft and organized retail crime are increasingly important drivers of the issue.”

In other words, advocacy groups calling for positive social change can’t criticize law enforcement as a blanket statement. Are there bad seeds in the field of law enforcement? Absolutely. No one denies this because bad seeds exist in every segment of society. However, it’s impossible to discuss positive change without also incorporating the topic of accountability.

Unfortunately, the lax attitude toward relatively petty crime came at a cost, as Target attested. Still, Axon may help constructively reverse the criminality wave through accountability-centered law enforcement. For those willing to take the risk, AXON stock may be quite lucrative.

Axon Enterprise Acts as an Intermediary

To be completely upfront, it’s impossible to fully contextualize the nuances involved in law enforcement, particularly in high-crime areas. However, the basic conflict – not ignoring that other subsets of conflict exist – centers on the juxtaposition between the dignities requested by underprivileged communities and the often-extreme dangers that police officers face. Historically, this arena was rife with misunderstandings. Still, Axon’s relevance is that it can act as a critical intermediary.

In the decisively more “analog” years, many law enforcement agencies lacked mechanisms of accountability. Therefore, if a suspect in a police encounter perished, only the responding officers – and perhaps witnesses if available – could provide testimony. Increasingly, though, the rise of technology enables greater public accountability throughout the enforcement process.

Specifically, Axon’s police body cameras will likely continue to play a key role, primarily to protect officers on the front lines but also to shed light on an increasingly dangerous occupation. Stated differently, Axon may help guide the framework that a robust police force represents a baseline requirement for maintaining stability in society. It can also help correct the erroneous and injurious assumption that most police officers operate under nefarious agendas.

What’s more, demand for AXON stock continues to be robust. Since the January opener, shares gained over 20%. In the trailing year, AXON stock is up more than 140%.

Growth at a Premium Price

While the fundamentals arguably make plenty of sense for AXON stock, the financials present a somewhat slippery narrative. For those interested in Axon, they must have high conviction in the fundamental thesis. That’s because the company’s growth comes at a premium price.

At a cursory glance, it’s difficult not to get excited about AXON stock. In Q1 2023, the company posted revenue of $343 million, up nearly 34% against the year-ago tally’s $256.43 million. Against the annual backdrop, Axon rang up sales of $1.19 billion in 2022, considerably above the $863.38 million posted the year prior.

Nevertheless, investors won’t get that growth for cheap. First, AXON trades at 11.6 times trailing-12-month sales, which is extremely high. In contrast, the defense sector’s median price-to-sales ratio sits at 2.1 times.

Is AXON Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, AXON stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys, zero Holds, and zero Sell ratings. The average AXON price target is $252.88, implying 23.5% upside potential.

Further, on TipRanks, AXON stock has a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score rating. This indicates strong potential for the stock to outperform the broader market.

The Takeaway: AXON Stock Should Rise to Meet Critical Demand

Although it’s important for society to recognize the imbalances of law enforcement, particularly in disenfranchised communities, lax enforcement has proven to be a quantifiable disaster. To address this delicate situation, Axon Enterprise may help bring about holistic accountability. Over time, this initiative may bolster AXON stock.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on TGT

Target call buyer realizes 74% same-day gains
The FlyTarget call buyer realizes 74% same-day gains
5d ago
TGT
Target increases quarterly dividend 1.9% to $1.10 per share
TGT
Target recent selloff ‘a significant overreaction,’ says Bernstein
BUD
TGT
More TGT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TGT

Target call buyer realizes 74% same-day gains
The FlyTarget call buyer realizes 74% same-day gains
5d ago
TGT
Target increases quarterly dividend 1.9% to $1.10 per share
The FlyTarget increases quarterly dividend 1.9% to $1.10 per share
5d ago
TGT
Target recent selloff ‘a significant overreaction,’ says Bernstein
The FlyTarget recent selloff ‘a significant overreaction,’ says Bernstein
5d ago
BUD
TGT
More TGT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >