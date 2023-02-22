Options Traders May Believe Phillips 66 Stock (NYSE:PSX) is a No-Brainer

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Options Traders May Believe Phillips 66 Stock (NYSE:PSX) is a No-Brainer

Story Highlights

While buying downstream energy giant Phillips 66 might seem too obvious a trade, sometimes the best investments stem from readily apparent information. With China set to reopen, bullish options traders are simply doing the math on PSX stock.

While not an exact science, unusual dynamics among options traders may signal a big move ahead. For downstream energy giant Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), a sharp spike in volume in the derivatives market – and one leaning heavily toward bullish call options – could bode very well for the hydrocarbon specialist. Simply, astute traders may be running the math on the fossil fuel space. I am bullish on PSX stock.

Specifically, following the close of the February 16 session, options volume for Phillips 66 reached 25,678 contracts against an open interest reading of 102,992. Moreover, the difference between the Thursday session volume and its trailing one-month average volume pinged at 280.36%. Notably, call volume hit 23,083 contracts while put volume reached a comparatively diminutive 2,595 contracts.

To be sure, PSX stock represents a strong performer due to the combination of Russia’s shock invasion of Ukraine and skyrocketing inflation. For instance, in the trailing year, Phillips 66 shares gained more than 23%. In sharp contrast, the benchmark S&P 500 (SPY) index slipped more than 5% during the same period.

Moving forward, at least one of these tailwinds may continue to cynically lift PSX stock. Primarily, the U.S. and western governments continue to provide Ukraine with military hardware, angering the Kremlin. Given that Russian President Vladimir Putin staked his entire tough-man reputation on the conflict, backing out may be impossible.

Also, the market may be pricing in the very real threat of prolonged violence. Along with price caps on oil shipments from Russia, the hydrocarbon sector enjoys plenty of tailwinds. Nevertheless, PSX can also look to the Far East for additional opportunities.

PSX Stock to Rise on China’s Reopening

In many ways, the new normal has come full circle. After scientists discovered COVID-19, the subsequent pandemic shuttered China’s economy. While other nations were eager to quickly reopen, the Chinese government took its time, stymieing the global recovery initiative. However, Beijing finally gave the green light, which should be a net positive for overall worldwide growth. Still, PSX stock may be among the top beneficiaries.

Interestingly, TipRanks contributor Joey Frenette identified two enterprises — Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) – that could bounce higher on the reopening. Here, the basic math of rising consumer sentiment may augur well for BABA and SBUX. However, an even simpler math may arguably benefit PSX stock that much more.

Naturally, increased commercial activity implies greater critical resource consumption. In turn, those resources like crude oil – which have already been artificially depleted due to Russia’s belligerence – may experience greater demand. In other words, more money chases after fewer goods, an inflationary dynamic. Thus, PSX stock likely has nowhere to go but up.

Further, while the push for electric vehicles imposes a relevancy threat to hydrocarbon players, it may be decades before a mass-scale transition to electrification becomes a reality. For example, as great as EVs are, they’re terribly expensive. With so many highly-compensated workers facing the layoffs axe, this cost could be relatively more onerous.

Phillips 66 Stock Offers Great Value

Even if the fundamental narrative of China’s math doesn’t convince investors to bid up PSX stock, another equation might shift the framework. Phillips 66 stock offers great value.

Currently, the median price-earnings ratio of the oil and gas industry stands at 8 times. However, the market prices PSX stock at a trailing multiple of only 4.34, ranking better than about 71% of its peers.

Also, PSX stock trades at 0.3 times trailing sales. In contrast, the sector median pings at 1.04 times. Thus, regarding its P/S ratio, the energy giant is more attractive than 81.39% of the competition. As another bonus, PSX trades at 5.7 times free cash flow, cheaper than 61.55% of its rivals.

Is Phillips 66 Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, PSX stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, five Holds, and zero Sell ratings. The average PSX stock price target is $126.40, implying 26.8% upside potential.

Supporting the stock’s bull case, on TipRanks, PSX stock has a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score rating. This indicates strong potential for the stock to outperform the broader market.

The Takeaway: PSX Stock Follows Simple Logic

Options traders appear to be incredibly bullish on PSX stock and arguably for very good reason. With China’s economic reopening, the world’s second-largest economy will invariably see increased commercial activity. In turn, said activity will likely bolster resource consumption.

Given that critical resources already ping at artificially low levels due to geopolitical flashpoints, the impact of China’s demand could be massive. Therefore, acquiring PSX stock comes down to recognizing simple logic.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyPhillips 66 put volume heavy and directionally bearish
4d ago
PSX
Phillips 66 raises quarterly dividend 8% to $1.05 per share
PSX
Phillips 66 falls -6.0%
PSX
More PSX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyPhillips 66 put volume heavy and directionally bearish
4d ago
PSX
Phillips 66 raises quarterly dividend 8% to $1.05 per share
The FlyPhillips 66 raises quarterly dividend 8% to $1.05 per share
13d ago
PSX
Phillips 66 falls -6.0%
The FlyPhillips 66 falls -6.0%
21d ago
PSX
More PSX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >