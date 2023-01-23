2 Stocks to Benefit from China’s Reopening and Recovery

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

2 Stocks to Benefit from China’s Reopening and Recovery

Story Highlights

The Chinese reopening and recovery could be far-reaching. In this piece, we’ll look at Starbucks and Alibaba and how they could fare going into year’s end.

With China ready to leave its zero-COVID policy behind, the subsequent reopening and recovery could be a huge global boon. Undoubtedly, the consequences of Chinese lockdowns have spread well beyond China’s borders. With so many international firms dependent on the Chinese market for growth, many such names could experience a tailwind, even as a potential recession begins to move in.

The real question is whether China’s economic reopening and recovery can help offset the macro headwinds we’ve all grown familiar with.

Various analysts familiar with the matter think China’s economic recovery could arrive quicker than expected. Specifically, Citigroup (NYSE:C) economists are upbeat on China’s post-COVID recovery as it looks to bounce back from a sluggish 2022 that was its second-worst growth year in decades.

Therefore, let’s examine two stocks — Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) — that look like prime candidates to rally higher on the back of a potential Chinese recovery in 2023.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)

Chinese e-tail and diversified tech kingpin Alibaba is one of the tech stocks that stands to benefit significantly from an easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China. Undoubtedly, Alibaba is likely one of the first names to come to mind when one hears of Chinese stocks. Though Alibaba has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons over the past two years, I finally think the behemoth is ready to turn a corner. I am bullish on the stock.

Recently, news broke that billionaire activist investor and “meme-stock king” Ryan Cohen had taken a big stake in Alibaba. Cohen is reportedly looking to encourage the firm to increase its share buybacks.

Alibaba stock endured a brutal peak-to-trough tumble, losing nearly 80% of its value at its worst. The stock has been trending higher in recent months but is still miles below where it was during its 2020 peak.

I think there’s still plenty of value in the name, and calls for share buybacks are more than warranted. At writing, shares of BABA trade at a mere 16.2 times trailing earnings multiple. That’s cheap, especially considering BABA stock has tended to trade at well above 20 times price-to-earnings (P/E) in the past.

It’s not just the sluggish Chinese economy that’s caused Alibaba stock to fall under such considerable pressure in recent years. Additional risks exist for U.S. investors. Delisting risk and other geopolitical unknowns make Chinese stocks, like Alibaba, a bit of a difficult name to value.

The way I see it, though, the perceived risks seem to be at or around a high point for the name, given how fast best-in-breed Chinese tech stocks have fallen out of favor. Further, I think Cohen’s influence could go beyond just pushing for buybacks. Even without further activism, Alibaba stock is just a bruised name that may not need much influence to march higher once China’s post-COVID recovery starts to kick in!

Personally, I think Cohen is making yet another brilliant and potentially timely investment when it comes to Alibaba. Yes, it’s a risky investment, but one that could accompany a sizeable payoff.

What is the Price Target for BABA Stock?

Wall Street still likes Alibaba, with a “Strong Buy” rating and a $138.53 average BABA stock price target that entails 15.8% gains from here.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks is a coffee giant that views China as a key pillar of its growth. At this juncture, it’s difficult to gauge how much boom China’s post-COVID economy will give to Starbucks. Cowen recently stated that it thinks per-share earnings could surge up to 20% through 2025 due to China’s reopening. Such upbeat comments about Starbucks’ growth keep me bullish.

Undoubtedly, the Chinese expansion has been anything but smooth sailing. However, longer term, China’s fast-growing middle class could pave the way for a new leg of growth in a coffee giant that’s had mixed success in its home market of late.

Indeed, 2022 was a mixed year for Starbucks. The stock staged a big comeback after its 2021-22 “caffeine crash.” Over the past year, the stock is up just north of 10% and up 57% from its 2022 lows. The stock has heated up in a major way and could be poised to eclipse new highs if all goes well with China’s reopening and recovery.

Beyond the China expansion, I’m also bullish on Starbucks’ automation efforts, which could enhance longer-term margins and give a “jolt” to shares.

At 37.1 times trailing earnings, SBUX is slightly pricier than average restaurant stocks (which trade at 35.2 times trailing earnings). However, for the rich multiple, you’ll get powerful tailwinds that could kick in sooner rather than later.

What is the Price Target for SBUX Stock?

Wall Street has warmed up to Starbucks. The average SBUX stock price target of $107.33 implies upside potential of just 1.1%. For a stock with a “Moderate Buy” rating, I expect price target upgrades to flow in over the coming weeks.

The Takeaway

Starbucks and Alibaba stocks are intriguing options to play a Chinese recovery. Out of the two, analysts expect more gains from BABA stock at current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BABA

Baird: The BABA Rally Won’t Stop Soon
Market NewsBaird: The BABA Rally Won’t Stop Soon
3d ago
BABA
Alibaba Stock Can Keep the Momentum Going, Says Deutsche Bank
BABA
Ryan Cohen’s Portfolio Update Reflects Faith in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)
BABA
More BABA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BABA

Baird: The BABA Rally Won’t Stop Soon
Market NewsBaird: The BABA Rally Won’t Stop Soon
3d ago
BABA
Alibaba Stock Can Keep the Momentum Going, Says Deutsche Bank
Stock Analysis & IdeasAlibaba Stock Can Keep the Momentum Going, Says Deutsche Bank
6d ago
BABA
Ryan Cohen’s Portfolio Update Reflects Faith in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)
Market NewsRyan Cohen’s Portfolio Update Reflects Faith in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)
7d ago
BABA
More BABA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >