Why Meta Platforms Stock (NASDAQ:META) Can Easily Extend Its Blistering Rally

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Why Meta Platforms Stock (NASDAQ:META) Can Easily Extend Its Blistering Rally

Story Highlights

Meta Platforms’ hot run may not be over as the company continues investing in cutting-edge technologies on the fronts of AI and the Metaverse. Further, Wall Street remains confident in the stock as it looks to keep its momentum going strong.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock has been an unbelievable performer since bottoming out late last year, now up around 185%+ from its November lows. Though Meta’s hot run has been the envy of its FAANG peers, there are still catalysts that could help extend the rally, potentially all the way to all-time highs.

Undoubtedly, artificial intelligence (AI) and Zuckerberg’s “year of efficiency” have been responsible for a huge chunk of the relief rally. Looking forward, I’d look to the Metaverse as the fuel that helps the stock move higher from here. Recession or not, the next few months could be exhilarating for Meta as investors pile back into a name that was severely oversold last autumn. As such, I’m staying bullish on the stock.

Meta is Harnessing the Power of AI

With the power of AI, Meta may be able to increase the value of its ads without having to track users across the internet. The company’s Advantage+ suite of automation tools could change the landscape of the advertising world once again.

The suite leverages AI to create multiple ad variations to help advertisers find the one that best sticks with any user. Only time will tell how Advantage+ and other AI offerings help jolt Meta’s growth. Regardless, it’s hard not to be impressed by Meta’s ability to innovate through trying times.

Indeed, Apple’s privacy-focused iOS updates, which initially cost Meta dearly, may be to thank for pushing Meta to innovate its way out of a mess.

Meta is also getting into the hardware game, with recent news of the firm’s plans to develop custom chips tailored for AI. Indeed, many big software companies have been hopping on the hardware bandwagon lately. Meta seeks to launch a new AI chip called the MTIA (Meta Training and Inference Accelerator) in 2025.

Undoubtedly, Meta’s AI roadmap is impressive. The monetization possibilities seem tough to fathom at this juncture. Regardless, I still think many may be discounting the potential for AI to re-accelerate growth over the longer term. Meta isn’t just a social media or metaverse company anymore; it’s a serious AI contender.

June Could be a Big Month for the Metaverse

Many investors may have dismissed the Metaverse in favor of AI as the trend to bet on over the past six months. Looking ahead, the Metaverse may be due for a bit of a comeback. Many people that expect Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will unveil its mixed-reality headset at some point during its WWDC 2023 conference, which kicks off on June 5.

If it does, we might all hear about the Metaverse ad nauseam again, and that bodes well for the firms with skin in the game, most notably Meta Platforms.

Of course, it’s tough to compete against a proven tech behemoth like Apple. Fintech innovators are feeling increasing pressure from the iPhone maker as it doubles down on its wallet ambitions.

In any case, the VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) markets look large enough that more than one winner will be minted from its rise over the next decade. Further, it’s not hard to imagine that many investors have stuck with Meta for its strong social-media business and its ability to monetize AI rather than its metaverse potential.

Meta may have been punished in the past for blowing billions on metaverse efforts. That said, as the trend heats up again, we may see more investors start to think about such metaverse efforts in a more positive light — not as a cash sink but as a growth initiative that could help power some serious appreciation.

Is META Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, META stock comes in as a Strong Buy. Out of 46 analyst ratings, there are 39 Buys, five Holds, and two Sells. The average Meta stock price target is $281.05, implying upside potential of 11.2%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $220.00 per share to a high of $350.00 per share.

The Takeaway: It’s a Mistake to Bet Against Zuckerberg

There’s no doubt that META stock has come a long way since the depths of November. Though the price of admission has surged (31.1 times trailing price-to-earnings), I still wouldn’t give up on Zuckerberg’s empire quite yet.

He was right to pivot Meta into a “year of efficiency,” and I believe he’ll be right again longer term as he steers the ship toward AI and the Metaverse.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AAPL

AMZN vs. AAPL: Which Big Tech Stock is Better?
Stock Analysis & IdeasAMZN vs. AAPL: Which Big Tech Stock is Better?
3h ago
NDX
SPX
META, AMZN, or NFLX: Which is the Most Compelling FAANG Stock?
SPX
AAPL
Apple’s Next Big Reveal: The Reality Pro Headset
AAPL
META
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

AMZN vs. AAPL: Which Big Tech Stock is Better?
Stock Analysis & IdeasAMZN vs. AAPL: Which Big Tech Stock is Better?
3h ago
NDX
SPX
META, AMZN, or NFLX: Which is the Most Compelling FAANG Stock?
Stock Analysis & IdeasMETA, AMZN, or NFLX: Which is the Most Compelling FAANG Stock?
10h ago
SPX
AAPL
Apple’s Next Big Reveal: The Reality Pro Headset
Market NewsApple’s Next Big Reveal: The Reality Pro Headset
2d ago
AAPL
META
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >