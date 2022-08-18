tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

What’s Restricting Alibaba Stock’s Upside Potential?

Story Highlights

Alibaba impressed investors with its better-than-expected performance in its most recent quarter. However, macro uncertainty and a soft consumption outlook restrict the stock’s upside potential.

Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) recently surprised investors with a better-than-expected Fiscal Q1 performance. However, the quarterly beat failed to lift the stock for more than one trading session. Slowing macro activities, a slowdown in its Cloud business, and increased competitive activity limit the upside in Alibaba stock. 

Citing the softness in consumption, Deutsche Bank analyst Leo Chiang lowered his revenue forecast by 1% for Fiscal Years 2023 and 2024. Chiang stated, “We anticipate geopolitical tensions, currency depreciation in Euro markets, and a slowdown in Southeast Asian markets to collectively weigh on the outlook for international commerce in the Sep Q.”  

It’s worth mentioning that Alibaba’s Cloud business is facing multiple headwinds, including slowing macroeconomic activities, weak demand from domestic internet customers, and declining revenues from top Internet customers. 

Chiang expects these headwinds to continue to hurt Alibaba’s cloud business in the September quarter. 

While Chiang sees multiple revenue headwinds for Alibaba, he retains a Buy recommendation on BABA stock on better margin expectations. The analyst expects BABA’s ongoing cost control efforts and its focus on reducing new user acquisition costs to support its net income.

Chiang expects Alibaba to benefit from the faster-than-expected economic recovery and sees its valuation as “defensive.” the analyst raised his price target to $160 from $155.

Is BABA Stock a Buy or Sell?

Wall Street analysts are bullish about Alibaba’s prospects. For instance, BABA stock has received 21 Buys, one Hold, and one Sell rating for a Strong Buy rating consensus. Meanwhile, the average BABA price target of $154.09 implies 68.5% upside potential. 

Though most analysts recommend a Buy, hedge funds have reduced their BABA stock holdings. Hedge funds sold 12.8 million worth of BABA stock in the last quarter. Moreover, Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio BABA stock as well. 

Conclusion: Uncertainty Surrounds BABA Stock 

Alibaba’s focus on cost optimization and investments in its Cloud business will likely support its long-term growth. However, macro and regulatory uncertainty and increased competitive activity continue to play spoilsport and will likely hurt its prospects. 

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BABA

SoftBank Is Battening Down the Hatches…Fast
Stock Analysis & IdeasSoftBank Is Battening Down the Hatches…Fast
7d ago
BABA
What’s Next For SoftBank Stock After Record Q1 Loss
BABA
OPEN
Alibaba Surprises with Earnings Beat, Shares Up 5%
BABA
More BABA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BABA

SoftBank Is Battening Down the Hatches…Fast
Stock Analysis & IdeasSoftBank Is Battening Down the Hatches…Fast
7d ago
BABA
What’s Next For SoftBank Stock After Record Q1 Loss
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhat’s Next For SoftBank Stock After Record Q1 Loss
9d ago
BABA
OPEN
Alibaba Surprises with Earnings Beat, Shares Up 5%
Market NewsAlibaba Surprises with Earnings Beat, Shares Up 5%
14d ago
BABA
More BABA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 18: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
NICE Stock Down Despite Q2 Beat; Street Says Buy
NICE
AO World posts £37m loss but shares soar on 2023 profit forecast
This Insider’s Move Spiked Investors’ Interest in Verona Pharma (NASDAQ: VRNA) Stock
VRNA
Here’s Why Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) Stock Is Falling
BBBY
Balfour Beatty’s stock jumps as UK construction returns to profit
FTSE
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
XP
HKD
How Will Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) Receive a Boost from the Phillips 66 Deal?
ENB
Cathie Wood Tweets her Views on Prices of Used Cars
KMX
LAD
Bluebird Bio: Stock Price Climbing on FDA Gene Therapy Approval
BLUE
More Market News >