tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsWMT NewsWalmart Stock: Website Traffic Indicates Strong Q2 Results
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Walmart Stock: Website Traffic Indicates Strong Q2 Results

Story Highlights

Walmart is scheduled to announce its second-quarter results on August 16. TipRanks’ website traffic tool shows rising trends, implying WMT’s digital strategy resonates well with the consumers. However, margin headwinds are a concern in the short term.

Retail giant Walmart (NYSE:WMT) will announce its Q2 financials on August 16. While inflation and excess inventory issues could continue to impact Walmart’s performance, TipRanks’ website traffic tools show improving trends. 

Rising Web Visit Trends for Walmart

According to the TipRanks’ website traffic tool, the momentum in Walmart’s e-commerce business has been sustained. Per the tool, the number of visits to walmart.com and its two other websites increased 11.83% quarter-over-quarter in Q2. Further, on a year-over-year basis, traffic has grown by 26.43%.

This is in line with management’s recently updated guidance for Q2. Walmart recently announced that Q2 comparable sales (for Walmart U.S., excluding fuel) would grow by 6%, compared to its earlier guidance of a 4-5% increase.

The increase in guidance comes from a higher mix of food and consumables in the overall sales. Also, it reflects the growing penetration of e-commerce sales.

Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

WMT’s Margins to Remain Low

While improving traffic trends are encouraging and hint that WMT’s sales could improve, the growing mix of food and consumables (low margin products) will likely weigh on its margins. Further, higher markdowns to clear excess inventory will also hurt margins. 

WMT’s CEO Doug McMillon stated, “The increasing levels of food and fuel inflation are affecting how customers spend, and while we’ve made good progress clearing hardline categories, apparel in Walmart U.S. is requiring more markdown dollars.”

Given the margin pressure, Walmart reduced its Q2 earnings guidance. WMT expects Q2 adjusted EPS to decline by 8-9%. This compares unfavorably to its previous forecast, wherein it said the Q2 EPS could stay flat or improve slightly. 

Is Walmart a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Despite the short-term challenges, improving web traffic numbers indicate that Walmart’s digital strategy resonates well with consumers. This is positive and will likely position WMT well to capitalize on the ongoing digital shift.

Highlighting WMT’s digital strategy, Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul stated, “We expect WMT to continue to benefit from increasing digital penetration. WMT continues to scale offerings profitably, and we are impressed with sustained e-commerce growth and share gains. We believe its position of strength is enabling WMT to accelerate investments in its infrastructure and should allow full optimization of its strategy, in turn accelerating WMT’s top line and profit growth rates in the mid to long term.” 

Drbul is bullish about WMT stock, and his price target of $155 implies 17.2% upside potential. Including Drbul, WMT stock has received 24 Buy and seven Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy rating consensus. Further, analysts’ average price target of $145.10 implies 9.7% upside potential. 

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on WMT

Walmart Initiates Restructuring as Challenges Persist. Will WMT Stock Rise?
Market NewsWalmart Initiates Restructuring as Challenges Persist. Will WMT Stock Rise?
11d ago
WMT
Is Walmart Stock a Buy Following Lower Profit Revisions? Analyst Weighs In
WMT
Walmart’s Profit Warning Puts Retailers under Pressure
WMT
More WMT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on WMT

Walmart Initiates Restructuring as Challenges Persist. Will WMT Stock Rise?
Market NewsWalmart Initiates Restructuring as Challenges Persist. Will WMT Stock Rise?
11d ago
WMT
Is Walmart Stock a Buy Following Lower Profit Revisions? Analyst Weighs In
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs Walmart Stock a Buy Following Lower Profit Revisions? Analyst Weighs In
19d ago
WMT
Walmart’s Profit Warning Puts Retailers under Pressure
Market NewsWalmart’s Profit Warning Puts Retailers under Pressure
20d ago
WMT
More WMT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Weekly Market Review: Rally Continues as Inflation Fears Subside
MTDR
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 12: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did MDA Stock Fall 2.1% after Earnings?
Flutter shares soar after gambling group reports ‘no sign’ of slowdown
Why Did Illumina Stock Decline Yesterday?
ILMN
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
OLO
PBR
Why Is Wave Life Sciences Stock Surging Despite Q2 Miss?
WVE
Vermilion Energy Exceeds Q2 Earnings Expectations; Street Remains Cautiously Optimistic
Warby Parker’s Upbeat Q2 Results, Costs Actions Impress Investors
WRBY
More Market News >