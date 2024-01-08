VIGAX, FBGRX: 2 Growth Mutual Funds with Upside Potential

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
VIGAX, FBGRX: 2 Growth Mutual Funds with Upside Potential
Stock Analysis & Ideas

VIGAX, FBGRX: 2 Growth Mutual Funds with Upside Potential

Story Highlights

Growth funds are suitable for investors seeking large capital appreciation over the long term. VIGAX and FBGRX are two such funds with over 10% upside potential in the next 12 months.

A growth mutual fund focuses on companies with the potential for significant capital appreciation and above-average revenue or earnings growth history. These mutual funds are worth considering by investors with a long-term horizon. Today, we have focused on two growth mutual funds – VIGAX and FBGRX – with over 10% upside potential in the next twelve months.

Let’s delve deeper.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund Admiral Shares (VIGAX)

The Vanguard Growth Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by tracking the investment performance of the CRSP US Large Cap Growth Index. Over the past six months, VIGAX has gained 8%.

On TipRanks, the VIGAX has a Smart Score of eight, meaning it has the potential to outperform market expectations. As of today’s date, VIGAX has 221 holdings with total assets of $172.69 billion. Its top three holdings include Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon.com (AMZN).

VIGAX has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This is based on the weighted average consensus rating of each stock held in the portfolio. Of the 221 stocks held, 188 have Buys, 32 have a Hold rating, while one has a Sell rating. The average Vanguard Growth Index Fund price target of $174.36 implies 12.4% upside potential from the current levels.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund (FBGRX)

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund focuses on long-term capital appreciation by investing in blue-chip stocks. This fund boasts a track record of outperforming its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Growth Index. FBGRX has gained 8% over the past six months.

The FBGRX also has a Smart Score of eight, which indicates it has the potential to beat the market average. As of today’s date, FBGRX has 206 holdings with total assets of $45.01 billion. Its top three holdings are Microsoft, Nvidia (NVDA), and Apple.

On TipRanks, FBGRX has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This is based on 172 stocks with a Buy rating, 33 stocks with a Hold rating, and just one Sell. The average FBGRX mutual fund price target of $193.26 implies 14.9% upside potential from the current levels.

Concluding Thoughts

Investing in mutual funds has several benefits, such as diversification, higher liquidity, and low minimum investment requirements. These advantages, coupled with the considerable upside potential expected by analysts in VIGAX and FBGRX mutual funds, make them worth considering by investors.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >